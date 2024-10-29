Halloween is just two days away. But we’re already counting down to something else. The holiday season, of course! The holly jolly days are almost upon us. Deco’s favorite little helper Alex Miranda is here with more on a Christmas concert that’s sure to make your days merry and bright. Alex?

Christmas music will soon be taking over our lives and the trans-Siberian orchestra is ready to deck the halls. The band is kicking off their annual holiday tour and they’re telling us all about the rocking fun.

When the trans-Siberian orchestra hits the stage this holiday season, they’ll be celebrating a special anniversary.

Al Pitrelli: “We’re celebrating the 20th anniversary of the release of Paul Neill’s third installment of his Christmas trilogy, which is called The Last Christmas Eve. Beautifully written story. The sentiment basically says that it’s never too late, you know, never too late to make amends. It’s never too late to reach out to a family member, never too late to do anything, you know, and I think that the folks in the audience can really relate to that sentiment in this story.”

And this is the rock opera is the gift that keeps on giving. For every ticket sold, the band will donate one dollar to charity.

Kayla Reeves: “This year, we’re coming up on 20 million tickets sold.”

Al Pitrelli: “That number is nuts.”

Kayla Reeves: “It’s just mind-boggling. But that’s the kind of man that Paul O’Neill was. He really wanted to make a difference in the world and I’m really, really proud to say that he has and that we’re going to continue to carry out that legacy.”

They’re also proud of the fan support they’ve received each year.

Kayla Reeves: “It’s just absolutely phenomenal. A lot of our fans, I’ve seen them for the past 14 years. They’ve come back, they bring their family and they bring their friends. And then we see a lot of new faces and they’ve really made this their holiday tradition. Um, like Al said, it’s about community and family. And that’s what we see from our perspective when we’re out there on that stage is people coming together for a common cause to listen to some great music.”

Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s “Lost Christmas Eve” tour kicks off on Nov. 13 and they’ll be at the Amerant Bank Arena at Sunrise on Dec. 13.

FOR MORE INFO:

The Lost Christmas Eve

Nov. 13-Dec. 30.

Amerant Bank Arena

1 Panther Pkwy, Sunrise, FL 33323

Tickets

Tour Information

