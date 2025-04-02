Yee haw, it’s that time of year again folks. The Tortuga Music Festival is back in town. Not only are the hottest stars in country music gearing up to the stage. The Hyatt Centric is saddling up with custom cowboy hats and a menu that’s boot-scootin’ delicious.

Tortuga is back on the sands of Fort Lauderdale for three days of the ultimate country experience.

Jelly Roll will open on Friday along with Ludacris.

Ludacris, rapper: “It’s going to be one hell of a weekend with music, helping raise awareness for ocean conservation. To be honest with y’all, I can’t wait to see y’all on the beach. We’re gonna kill it. Love.”

Keith Urban will headline Saturday with Luke Combs closing the weekend.

Hyatt Centric Las Olas may not be in the spotlight, but they’re still a hot spot for some festival action.

Katherine Beja-Mclennan: “For Tortuga, we’re really lucky we’re at the first stop of the water taxi. We are 238 rooms and suites, we have our main restaurant Harborwood, which will be featuring some specials during Tortuga.”

Their ‘Backstage Bites’ menu takes comfort food to the next level.

Katherine Beja-Mclennan: “We have great ranchers burger, we’re offering a fried chicken called ‘Chicken Fry.’ And a really yummy grilled cheese called Southern Comfort Melt. We actually even have a specialty drink that we’re calling ‘Cowgirl Cosmo.'”

And for those looking to add a little giddy-up to their wardrobe, mm Jewels will be on site.

Erica Mata: “We will be at the Hyatt Centric Las Olas on April 5 starting at 10 a.m. where you can buy your jewelry, custom cowboy hats, and custom clips, so you’re Tortuga ready.”

Yes, because getting creative is always a country hit.

Erica Mata: “The clips are something new I just came out with and I’m offering a customizable clip charm bar. You can add initials, you can add charms of things you like. I have a bunch of different charms I would say over 100 different charm options.”

And tell us more about the hats!

Erica Mata: “I have two styles of hats, one of them is a flat brim style that’s like a suede material and then the cowboy style I go more for a beachy look, which includes a lot of shells, a lot of time shark teeth, different chains, pearls.”

Sarah Attias: “I would wear these hats anywhere but I think Tortuga is perfect because we have little shells that give beachy vibes and Tortuga on the beach and then we have the countryside of it. So I think they fit perfectly for the weekend.”

Tortuga Music Festival

Fri, Apr 4, 2025 – Sun, Apr 6, 2025

Hyatt Centric Las Olas

100 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

