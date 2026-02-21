Are you hungry? Are you thirsty? It’s time to eat and drink on South Beach. Guy Fieri is at the Sobe Wine and Food Festival to host a live version of his show “Tournament of Champions.” Deco’s Alex Miranda is bringing his appetite. What’s on the menu, Alex?

We are here! Day two of the South Beach Wine and Food Festival at the Tournament of Champions live! And right now, I love a dessert like this. We are at Koko Head Cafe in Honolulu. We have our Chef Lee Anne Wong here, and tell me about this delicious dessert that you have prepared for everyone, which might be a winning dessert.

Chef Lee Anne Wong: “I hope so, Alex. We are serving a TOC Luau Sundae. It’s a taste of aloha. We have coconut gelato, a rum, a cooler rum, coffee caramel, Maui gold pineapple sauce. These pineapples grow a mile down the road from where I live. And then a salted coconut macadamia nut crunch.”

Alex Miranda: “Whatever you just said, that’s a yes. While I take a bite, how do you feel about your chances of winning tonight?”

Alex Miranda: “You know, sweet is best, you know. So delicious. It has so many different textures and flavors. Happy camper here. You’re my winner.”

Chef Lee Anne Wong: “Thank you.”

The beach is buzzing, knives are out, and the 305 has some extra Sazon this weekend.

Guy Fieri: “I mean, this is a magical place. I’m a huge fan of Miami and South Beach.”

Because Friday night, the 25th anniversary of the South Beach Wine and Food Festival continues.

Guy Fieri: “If you haven’t been and you haven’t checked out the Food and Wine Festival, you are missing it, and once you come, you will be a fan forever.”

As Guy Fieri, not Fieri, hosts the ultimate Sandside Showdown! Tournament of Champions Live.

Guy Fieri: “It is something we look forward to. I live on the west coast half the year, and all my friends line up to get the chance to come.”

Five powerhouse teams battle the clock and the heat.

Dale Talde: “Super blessed to be part of Guy Fieri and Food Network team and be able to experience Tournament of Champions, and especially at this level, right? Like, it’s so much fun!”

And one chef to watch out for is Top Chef star Dale Talde!

Dale Talde: “You get to taste our best. We’ll be bringing it.”

Representing Tigris Restaurant and Rooftop in Naples.

Dale Talde: “We’ll be making one of our signature dishes there. Our Kung Pao chicken wings with our turmeric caramel smashed fingerling potatoes.”

Dale is here to capture hearts, stomachs, and that trophy baby.

Dale Talde: “You’ll taste a bunch of other people’s, it’s not going to compare to what we’re doing.”

And you’re the judge at this massive 25-station tasting experience, where you can sample, sample, and sample. Then cast your vote for the People’s Choice Award.

Dale Talde: “Each person that comes to the Tournament of Champions, they get a token. And you taste all the food, and you see which ones you love the best. Whichever team has the most tokens wins, and the captains of our team have set up a charity, and the money goes to that charity, which is a win-win for everybody.

But save some room because the Festival Marathon continues through Sunday.

Dale Talde: “It’s a way for us to have fun, have sometimes a little too much fun.”

Ladies, you’re going to be so happy. I found a healthy way to eat cheese! It’s called the…what?

Man: Parm Bar! It is only 18 grams of protein in one bar. It’s literally only Parmesan cheese.”

And I think it’s the best way to work off all the calories that I will gain over the weekend through Sunday.

