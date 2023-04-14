Mafia rules are serious, and we’ve seen enough “Godfather” movies to know you don’t break one, or it’s off to the mattresses for you. The new action comedy “Mafia Mamma” is all about that family mob code.

Monica Bellucci (as Bianca): “I have terrible news: your grandfather is dead.”

Toni Collette (as Kristin): “I don’t even know him.”

When the head honcho of an Italian Mafia dies, his granddaughter Kristin, played by Toni Collette, gets crowned as the new mob boss.

Toni Collette (as Kristin): “What did my grandfather do?”

Toni Collette: “The film doesn’t lie. I was having the time of my life. It really was the most profoundly joyous experience I’ve ever had at work — in fact, just in life. I loved being in Rome. I loved making this movie.”

And in this funny take on Mafia life, survival is key.

Toni Collette (as Kristin): “I’ve been here two days, and I’ve been almost murdered twice. That’s one per day. I’m going to need a lot more sex to calm me down.”

Monica Bellucci: “It’s a comedy in the world of Mafia, but with a feminine twist. I was so happy when I read the script, really, very happy, because I thought it was really original, and I laughed out loud.”

Monica Bellucci (as Bianca): “It’s just like ‘The Godfather.'”

Toni Collette (as Kristin): “Oh, right, yeah, I never saw ‘The Godfather.’ OK, look, it’s really hard to find three and a half hours.”

Sophia Nomvete: “Comedy, I think, is the hardest genre, and the only way to get it right is to be absolutely real.”

Yes, because keeping it real in stiletto heels ain’t easy.

Toni Collette (as Kristin): “I’m Donna Balbano, and I’ve brought something very special for everybody today. Ta-da! I made muffins.”

Sophia Nomvete: “And Toni is a master class at just being 100% real and bringing sets to their knees.”

Toni Collette (as Kristin): “My family is tired of this war. Oh, my gosh, Trip Advisor does not lie. Can I get another scoop?”

“Mafia Mamma” is now playing in theaters.

