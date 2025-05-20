(WSVN) - No mission is impossible for Tom Cruise. He’s like the energizer bunny, and not because he’s small and cuddly. It’s because Tom keeps going! It’s been almost 30 years since the first “Mission: Impossible” film, but that’s not stopping Tom and the rest of the cast from raising the bar in “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.”

It’s his mission and he’s choosing to accept it, one last time.

Tom Cruise is ready to save the world again in “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.”

Tom Cruise: “It was exhilarating. It was intense, which I like. Enormously challenging.”

Ethan Hunt and the IMF team are racing against time to stop “The Entity,” a rogue AI that can destroy mankind.

The film is a passion project for Tom, and a love letter to fans of the franchise.

Tom Cruise: “I never took a day for granted, ever. And I never took for granted the audience, what I was doing to people I’m working with. I know that we can always take a story and create something special out of it. It just takes that kind of intention and effort and know-how.”

Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell and Angela Bassett all reprise their roles from previous films. They were all impressed by how Tom and director, Christopher McQuarrie, managed to raise the stakes even more!

Angela Bassett: “Every day, something new, but the two of them come in with such a high level of enthusiasm, optimism, ‘we can do this,’ that you’re like, ‘OK, I believe!'”

Simon Pegg: “It’s amazing. I think McQ [McQuarrie] did an incredible job to, kind of, look back into the previous films, you know, acknowledge them as part of the history, and bring them into the narrative very cleverly.”

Hayley Atwell: “We care about these films because we care about his story, we care about who he is, and we care about the team that’s created around him.”

