Before Tom Cruise came to the 305 to promote his latest “Mission: Impossible” adventure, he was in New York … and guess who else was in New York: our own Alex Miranda!

Alex went on a mission of his own at the “Dead Reckoning Part One” red carpet premiere.

The mission: fly to New York City and interview the biggest star in Hollywood. Sure, I’ll accept it … but one thing is very clear talking to Tom: this man loves making movies — even if it means risking his own life — just to show all of us a good time.

The mission?

Henry Czerny (as Kittredge): “Is going to cost you dearly.”

Interview Tom Cruise on the red carpet.

Alex Miranda: “Tom!”

Tom Cruise: “Alex! Alex!”

Alex Miranda: “How do you keep topping yourself? I don’t know; how does this happen? How do you do it?”

Tom Cruise: “I have no idea.”

Alex Miranda: “This movie was incredible.”

Tom Cruise: “Thank you, thank you.”

At the New York City premiere of “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.”

Alex Miranda: “How are you feeling tonight?”

Tom Cruise: “I’m excited. You know, I love these moments, to be able to share it with the fans, and to be here with everyone, to be here with you all, it’s very special.”

Which tom promises he gave all he’s got.

Tom Cruise: “I study these things, and I try to push myself to be as competent as possible in my art form, with cinema, and understanding every aspect of it.”

The entire cast looked like they had stepped right off a runway Monday night, including Rebecca Ferguson.

Alex Miranda: “You made the impossible possible. Tell me about this!”

Rebecca Ferguson: “I can’t tell you more than it’s art.”

And why not? Simon Pegg knows you’re going to love this seventh installment.

Alex Miranda: “I was sitting there, and I was like, ‘I’m ready for Part Two. Just throw it in! Why not? I’m here already here, right?”

Simon Pegg: “It’s just relentlessly paced, you know? I think – I remember we were shooting, and I asked McQ and Tom, ‘What you think the runtime is going to be?’ And they said, ‘It’s going to be as long as it’s entertaining.'”

That it is, Vanessa Kirby agrees. Tom literally rides this motorcycle off that cliff!

Vanessa Kirby: “To see it on screen, and to have your heart in your mouth, it’s very stressful.”

No CGI … just guts.

Alex Miranda: “Riding off that cliff, I would imagine, would be the scariest moment of your life, but with you, Tom, I don’t even know if that’s true. How do you stack that up in your life?”

Tom Cruise: “I don’t know. Look, it was a moment — definitely. absolutely — and it’s not like I’m not afraid. It’s not like I go off and I’m not afraid. I just kinda like that feeling.”

All to stop a dangerous new AI technology which, in the wrong hands, could mean the end of the world as we know it. But that also means plenty of action for Hayley Atwell.

Hayley Atwell: “He also picks up anything that I give him, so you’re in a state of hypervigilance, and so, it creates a kind of electricity and an energy and grace.”

And this isn’t just some soulless action flick. It has heart.

Rebecca Ferguson: “So that you earn moments of devotion or fear or love or really [expletive] badass kicking killer thigh moves with swords.”

You know what, Rebecca? That sums it up perfectly.

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” is now playing in theaters.

