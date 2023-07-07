No doubt New Yorkers love coming down to Miami, and so do some of their restaurants.

Listen up, foodies. SoFlo is now the home of a popular Long Island eatery. It’s time to introduce you to Toku.

This is Toku in Long Island.

George Poll: “Toku is a modern Asian restaurant, and it’s inspired by my brothers’ and my travels throughout the world.”

It’s where the East meets the West, North and now the South. And by South, we mean Miami, because Toku just opened in Aventura Mall.

George Poll: “We’ve been doing restaurants our whole lives, but up in New York, and we’ve been asked to come to Miami a lot, and Miami’s really becoming the hot food destination.”

The 14,000-square-foot eatery has global appeal.

George Poll: “Modern Asian cuisine are flavors from everywhere — it’s just not one type of food — so, if you want to come here and you want sushi but, oh, your friend says, ‘I don’t like sushi,’ we have Chinese dishes, we have wok dishes, we have rice, we have steak, we have great steak.”

Alexandra: “Toku has an inviting but really cool vibe. It’s nice to hang out in the bar area and lounge and hang out with friends, or you can come and dine and have a nice meal with everyone.”

So many food choices, and some of them even have a Miami twist.

George Poll: “One of the new items to the South Miami menu. It’s going to be a Hong Kong pork, which is a spicy pork with vegetables.”

Alexandra: “We ordered the Hong Kong pork, and let me tell you, it was amazing, it was so delicious, there was a hint of spice, and the mixture of flavors was just unbelievable.”

After all that spicy flavor, you’re gonna need a drink.

George Poll: “We have your classic cocktails, and we have great wines, but as far as the specialty cocktails, one of our favorites is the Chili Passion Martini.”

Alexandra: “I got the Chili Passion cocktail. It was sweet, it was a little spicy, and it reminds me of Miami.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Toku: Modern Asian Restaurant

Aventura Mall

19575 Biscayne Blvd., #1109

Aventura, FL 33180

tokumodernasian.com

