You can’t watch Deco all night long because you know you can get too much of a good thing, but there’s plenty of other great things to watch on 7. From action-packed dramas to comedy to singing sensations, it’s a finale-filled lineup this week. Here’s a preview.

Fox is hot this Christmas!

Monday, “9-1-1” is gift-wrapping the fall season with an action-packed episode full of Christmas Eve eggnog. I mean emergencies, for the 118.

Let’s leap now to the season finale of “The Big Leap,” where a blackout threatens performance day. Oh, no! But then the cast band together to light up the stage.

Tuesday, the fall finale of “The Resident” has day one of Kit’s Flight Go Team program sending Conrad into the field. Sounds serious!

The fall finale of “Our Kind of People” has Leah and Teddy delivering devastating news to Angela.

Wednesday, it’s the Group B finale on “The Masked Singer,” with Queen of Hearts versus Banana Split, and judges Nicole and Robin pull double when they perform.

Then, the final four compete to win it all on the season finale of “Alter Ego,” the world’s first avatar singing competition!

We’re really living in the future, ya’ll.

