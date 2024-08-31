Matching someone’s energy is a game changer when it comes to finding your person. An expert in figuring out that out is Tinashe. The artist is sharing how her “Nasty” became a thing and creating her new album “Quantum Baby.”

Tinashe’s hot single “Nasty” is being echoed by tons in the TikTok world…

Tinashe (singing): “I’ve been a nasty girl, just like that. I like it just like that.”

…and she’s loving all the attention.

Tinashe: “Seeing reactions from people that I really haven’t seen from people in the past. I was like, ‘OK this may be special.’ It first started on Twitter, and then it was really TikTok, and then kind of just seeing, I guess, the snowball effect of how it’s really taken over, it’s been amazing.”

Tinashe (singing): “If you keep up with me, then I’ll keep on coming back.”

Is there someone who can keep up?

Tinashe: “You know what? That is a really good question. I feel like it’s someone who’s willing to meet me where I’m at, you know? Some days I just want to have fun and go out and be crazy, and some days I just want to sit at home and play video games and hang out with my cat.”

Tinashe (singing): “We ain’t getting no sleep, no no.”

This feline lover is excited for part two of her musical journey.

Tinashe: “This project, ‘Quantum Baby,’ is the part two of the three-part album that I’m putting out. The first part was called ‘Baby Angel,’ which I think is a really special project, so I’m excited for people to hear the next one. But it has been really amazing to be in control of that creative and to really hone my sound.”

‘Nashe’s unapologetic sound is why fans love her.

Tinashe: “I think I just really focus on my instincts and making something that feels good to me. If I love it, I assume my fans will love it, too, and that’s all that matters at the end.”

