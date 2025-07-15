You know Tina Knowles as Beyoncé’s mom, but in a new book, it’s her story. Matriarch: A Memoir is full of heart, hustle, and a whole lotta wisdom. She’s not just the mom of icons, she’s an icon herself.

Surviving like Destiny’s Child is what Tina Knowles knows how to do, now.

Tina Knowles, author/entrepreneur: “I’ve been through some stuff that really made me say, ‘If this turns out OK, I’m going to make some changes and those changes are going to be that I’m going to live my life, live my best life, as the kids say.'”

Ms. Tina is getting her groove back and this time, it’s in print. She’s spilling some tea in her new book, Matriarch: A Memoir about her time in a certain girl group.

Tina Knowles: “I never talked about it and even someone asked me, ‘Is that why the girls went into this?’ and I was like, ‘No, I never talked to them about it. I told them that I was in a group, but I never went into any kind of detail.'”

And giving Beyoncé dating advice.

Tina Knowles: “Oh, no. No. You look a little, you look like a little desperate there. You know, we do it all the time. That’s my daughters. All four of them. We are on group chats talking about stuff, giving opinions on each other’s projects and all of that. We are regular everyday people.”

Tina’s all about leaving a legacy for the future.

Tina Knowles: “It was going to be a book, but only for my grandchildren. My great-grandchildren that I would never meet and a lightbulb just went off and I was like, ‘I need to start recording and leaving those stories for them because they won’t know them.'”

And sharing her truth is key to her happiness.

Tina Knowles: “This point in my life I think I’ve dimmed my light for so long, I don’t want to do it anymore. It took me a long time. I had to be 59-years-old before I realized I deserve to be happy.”

