Good news, music fans: there’s a brand-new place for you to get your fix of live sounds. It doesn’t matter what you’re into — your favorite sounds will be bangin’ here. We’re about to raise the roof. Make that a Tin Roof.

Live band (singing): “Let’s get it started, let’s get it started in here.”

Oh, it’s getting started, all right. Tin Roof, Fort Lauderdale’s latest hot spot, is open for business.

Christina Godbout: “Tin Roof is a live local music joint based out of Nashville, Tennessee.”

You’ll definitely dig the musical menu in this place.

Christina Godbout: “It can go from country to hip-hop to ’90s to soft rock.”

Country leads the parade here, but all styles are welcome under this Tin Roof.

You’re gonna get a true taste of Tennessee’s wild side when you hang out here.

Christina Godbout: “Coming from Nashville, having that kind of — you know, the original location, Tin Roof, being based out of there, bringing that flair to Fort Lauderdale’s important.”

Part of that flair is making sure whoever takes the stage is ready to work.

Christina Godbout: “We don’t do like most venues, all right? Our acts play three, four hours long, straight, no breaks.”

The joint is ready to display its own version of Southern hospitality to SoFlo.

Christina Godbout: “We have, like, local bands that we promote, and we want to build that, too, right? There’s so much music and musicians everywhere that we can give that opportunity to perform on a stage, a venue like this.”

Party people can count on a venue like this to come through with dynamite drinks and big-time bites. Belly-busting hot dogs, hush puppies and Nashville hot chicken sandwiches are just the start.

Christina Godbout: “We have our famous Walking Taco, which is actually in a Fritos bag, and then we just build on top of it.”

Don’t be surprised if you run into this guy during the night.

Christina Godbout: “He’s Benny, he’s the guy, he’s our little mascot.”

Benny’s been known to pop up unexpectedly in the place, just to keep an eye on things. It’s all part of the Tin Roof experience.

Merv Thompson: “Tin Roof is great. The location is perfect, the decor is fabulous, real trendy, and everything looks great.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Tin Roof

219 S Andrews Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

954-654-7330

tinroofftlauderdale.com

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.