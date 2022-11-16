Tim Allen is back as Scott Calvin, but you might know him as Santa Claus, in Disney+’s new series “The Santa Clauses.”

Santa is taking on a new adventure this holiday season: retirement. His peace is short-lived, though, when he has to save Christmas.

Tim Allen (as Scott Calvin/Santa Claus): “Ho! Ho! Ho!”

Girl: “The stockings were hung by the chimney with care, in the hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there.”

Jolly Old St. Nick may look a little familiar.

Woman on sofa: “Who are you?!”

Tim Allen (as Scott Calvin/Santa Claus): “I’m Santa Claus.”

Tim Allen (as Scott Calvin/Santa Claus): “Being Santa has meant the world to me.”

That’s right: Tim Allen is back in the red suit for “The Santa Clauses.”

Tim Allen: “Once we got in it, and I saw the reaction people had, I become a different guy.”

Tim Allen (as Scott Calvin/Santa Claus): “For the good of Christmas, I’m retiring.”

Eric Lloyd (as Charlie Calvin): “Wow, I didn’t even know you could do that.”

It’s true. Santa’s retiring from the toy biz.

Tim Allen (as Scott Calvin/Santa Claus): “For the first time, I’m going to spend time with my family.”

But St. Nick’s plan for the golden years go off the rails, because his Santa replacement isn’t so jolly.

Elf: “New Santa is destroying Christmas Spirit.”

Matilda Lawler (as Betty): “When the last of the light goes out, it could be the end of Christmas.”

Now it’s up to Santa and Mrs. Claus to save the day

Elizabeth Mitchell (as Carol Calvin): “Speaking of, do you happen to know if there was a Mrs. Claus before me?”

Elizabeth Mitchell is back as Santa’s better half. She says it was surreal to be back, but loved it.

Elizabeth Mitchell: “We had the best time. The minute I walked onto set, the minute I got in the midst of everybody, I did have to pinch myself quite a few times. It was an absolute joy to view.”

Kal Penn (as Simon Choksi): “Are you seeing this?”

“The Santa Clauses” flies into Disney+ starting Wednesday.

