Tuesdays, they’re not just for tacos anymore. That’s the day one Broward bar celebrates the culture of the South Pacific. Party people get ready for “Tiki Tuesdays”.

No doubt about it. Even Elvis would have made it over to No Man’s Land in Fort Lauderdale for Tiki Tuesdays.

Felipe: “The place kind of opens up, it’s a great kind-of ambiance for anyone who wants to come on a date or come on their own.”



Everybody looks forward to tiki time.

Felipe: “It’s a great addition to what we do here.”

The place is transformed into a tiki hut. From the cocktails in festive mugs to the small plates offered up, you’re getting a full dose of tiki culture.

Felipe: “We make tiki-style drinks, we have the leis, we have floral shirts, all the staff, we decorate the place fit for tiki and we have a tiki food menu as well.”



We’ll get to the food in a minute. The cocktails are the main reason for this special day.

Felipe: “I think it’s very essential to bring about a crowd and introduce them to the tiki culture because it’s a big part of the mixology world.”



Mixing an elixir with a true island vibe is not as simple as it seems.

Felipe: “Tiki drinks are not easy to make it is a challenge to a bartender because it incorporates a lot of different juices and flavors to balance out a drink.”



An example of all that hard work is “Gypsy tears”, a dark rum-based beauty served in a flaming cup they call Zoltar.

Felipe: “It’s a very hot and sexy vibe you get from tiki drinks.”



Those drinks go perfectly with pork-filled Hawaiian sliders with cole slaw and lava sauce and tsunami edamame in ponzu sauce and fried garlic.

Tiki Tuesdays is a sweet and tasty way to lose the Tuesday blues.

Felipe: “Fort Lauderdale is a beach town so it’s a perfect fitting for that.”

Frank Oley: “It’s unbelievable great food great cocktails great staff amazing ambiance can’t go wrong it’s a place you gotta be.”



