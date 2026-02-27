If you think Key West is just about Duval Street and Key Lime pie, think again! If you really want to get off the grid, your shack has come in. Deco’s checking out tiki suites. It’s a glamping experience that’ll have you on island time!

A visit to Key West usually includes a trip to Sloppy Joe’s, a sloppy walk down Duval Street, and maybe a little shopping. But just a mile offshore – you’ll find this little love shack.

If you really want to get away from it all — the tiki suites are about as far away as you can get without a passport.

Captain Danny Ledbetter/ owner, operator: “We were trying to get the South Pacific vibe and do the tiki hut.”

No hotel lobby here — your check-in starts with a water taxi.

After a quick ride, you’re dropped off at your own private bungalow – in the middle of the ocean!

Captain Danny Ledbetter: “We’re kind of in a little area that’s protected all around by real shallow water in the area where the tiki’s are, is about four to six, eight feet, depending on which way they move.”

Inside, it’s a South Pacific vibe with a Florida twist. Enjoy water views from your king-sized bed. At night, you’ll be cool as a sea cucumber because, yes —this tiki hut has air conditioning! But you probably won’t need it.

Captain Danny Ledbetter: “If you come down this time of year, the ocean breeze is beautiful. You do not need any air conditioning. Just open up the doors, turn on the ceiling fan, and let nature do its thing.”

There’s even a kitchenette with a mini fridge, and if you’re feeling active, they throw in some paddleboards and snorkel gear.

But if “active” to you means “scrolling Instagram,” they’ve got mobile hotspots too. With views like this, it might be time to put the phone on “do not disturb.”

Captain Danny Ledbetter: “You unplug and just get back to nature. It’s the whole idea behind it.”

That’s all great — but we gotta ask the most important question: what’s the bathroom situation?

Captain Danny Ledbetter: “This isn’t like camping when you’re here, you actually have a full bathroom and a shower. There’s a sink and a working toilet. It has like a macerator that kind of does its little thing with it. It puts it in a storage tank and then they do come out at a later date and pump it out.”

So as you relax with the amazing views, the sounds of nature, and your personal macerating toilet, cast your troubles aside and enjoy this little slice of paradise.

Captain Danny Ledbetter: “Right off the back porch, you have just a great view. You’ve got a couple of islands in the background with the sunsets over the top of them. And it’s just amazing how beautiful the sunsets are just down here.”

