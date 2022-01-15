We told you Tiffany Haddish was busted for DIU, but before she got behind the wheel, she talked to Deco. Tiff’s one of the stars of the upcoming Apple TV+ show “The Afterparty.” Sounds like she kept on partying last night. Anyway, here’s the 411 on the new series.

Going to your high school reunion can be fun and nerve-racking, but you know you’ve made it when you get invited to the reunion’s after party.

In Apple TV+’s “The Afterparty,” the coolest kid in school, played by Dave Franco, invites old friends back to his pad.

But he has a party foul. Franco dies.

Actually, he’s murdered, and everyone is a suspect.

Tiffany Haddish is the detective who wants to find out who done it, but she has her own way of getting to the bottom of things.

Tiffany Haddish: “I would describe her as someone who is a little quirky, unconventional. She’s not your typical hardcore police officer, and she’s fun.”

Haddish interviews each suspect. Each episode of the show is their perspective of the night and the murder.

Sam Richardson is Aniq, a lovable brainiac and possible killer.

Sam Richardson: “Aniq is a hopeless romantic whose perspective is romantic comedy. He’s a bit of a nerd, and he designs escape rooms for a living.”

Yasper, played by Ben Schwartz, is the guy who hoped to be popular by association. Now he’s hoping not be a murder suspect.

Ben Schwartz: “My character’s aspiration is to be this big musician, this big music star when he was younger, and he never quite hit that aspiration. He’s hoping, being so close to someone like Dave Francos character Xavier, he will help him get closer to being a big, big star.”

The series has a little bit of everything: the jocks, the cheerleaders, and even music geeks will like it.

Tiffany Haddish: “I would define this as a comedy, musical, murder mystery, rom-com, action-packed series.”

Tiffany Haddish (as Detective Danner): “We need to know who killed him tonight.”

“The After Party” starts streaming on Apple TV plus on Jan. 28.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.