Three movies hitting video release to ease a weekend filled with social distancing

Elisabeth Moss as Cecilia Kass in “The Invisible Man”: “He said that wherever I went, he would find me, walk right up to me, and I wouldn’t be able to see him.”

Harriet Dyer as Emily Kass in “The Invisible Man”: “Adrian is dead.”

Elisabeth Moss as Cecilia Kass in “The Invisible Man”: “He’s not dead.”

Two weeks after going digital, “The Invisible Man” hits DVD and Blu-ray.

Bonus features include director’s commentary, plus deleted scenes and featurettes you have to see to believe.

Also new on DVD this week is “Wildlife,” starring Carey Mulligan and Jake Gyllenhaal as a couple whose marriage is slowly crumbling.

Carey Mulligan as Jeanette Brinson in “Wildlife”: “Your father is leaving us to go fight those wildfires.”

Critics praised the indie drama, which was the directorial debut of actor Paul Dano.

In “The Hunt,” Betty Gilpin and Hilary Swank star in the controversial satire about the political divide in the United States.

You can hunt for it on digital today and on DVD June 9.

Wayne Duvall as Don in “The Hunt”: “What kind of sick people would even think of something like that?”

