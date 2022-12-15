Christmas is a week away, and if you’re still scrambling to find a tree, some party decorators in South Florida want to help you out. At Ready 4 Your Party, they’ve figured out a way for you to get that perfectly clean, no maintenance Christmas tree.

So if you’re looking to get creative this year and don’t want the hassle of a real tree, here’s one way to do it.

Christmas is right around the corner, and time is running out on looking for that perfect tree.

But the folks at Ready 4 Your Party in Pembroke Pines have come up with a save.

Kevin Espinoza, owner: “Ready 4 Your Party is a one stop shop, where you can pretty much find your mugs, T-shirts, backdrops, balloon supplies, balloon decorations, party rentals and whatever you can think, create, we can make.”

They’ve figured out a way to give you a Christmas tree that’s a little different this year.

Kevin Espinoza: “We’re always kind of experimenting and doing different balloon art.”

It’s a tree made entirely out of balloons.

Kevin Espinoza: “It is something fun. It doesn’t have to really replace the traditional tree, but it can definitely accent the house.”

Well, not only will it liven up your space, but it practically takes care of itself.

Kevin Espinoza: “You don’t have to worry about the maintenance of the tree.”

So when the holidays are over, you can easily get rid of it.

The trees can take up to three hours to make, can go as high as nine feet and last for a few weeks.

They’re not cheap, starting at about $325, but the owner says they’re worth it.

Kevin Espinoza: “It just brings joy, it gives kind of more like the Christmas spirit, you’re doing kind of different decoration, adding something new.”

FOR MOORE INFO:

Ready 4 Your Party

9001 Pembroke Rd. B, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025

954-505-3469

ready4yourparty.com

