When you think of camouflage, you may think of sweat, grit and the courage of those who wear camouflage in combat, or you may think about your slightly unwell uncle who never served in the military but still salutes when everybody calls him “soldier.” Instead of helping you blend it all in, camouflage is now helping you stand out.

Patty Bruno has been upcycling clothing before it became a thing.

Patricia Bruno Rivera: “My mom was a seamstress, and when I was a little girl, I would sit on the floor, watch her sew, and there was a rule: I could only use the extra fabric.”

Well, that rule has helped her become the designer behind the super popular Josie Bruno jackets, seen on celebs like J.Lo and Shakira.

Lynn Martinez: “Your camo jackets are so hot now.”

She takes used military jackets that were going into a landfill and turns them into fashion statements.

Patricia Bruno Rivera: “So when I get the jackets, I condition the fabric. I leave the jacket intact.”

Adding colorful appliqués, vintage brooches and feminine fabric.

Lynn Martinez: “You hand-sew everything?”

Patricia Bruno Rivera: “Everything. Well, I hand-sew, hand-make every single jacket.”

All recycled jackets come in camo or navy, cropped or long.

But the love is in the details: Each comes with a vintage motel keychain.

Lynn Martinez: “Back in the day, you have a key, kids. It went in the door to unlock it at a hotel.”

And now, the sports world is also getting in on the Josie jacket fashion.

Patricia Bruno Rivera: “We do every team. We do actually the NFL, NHL, all of that, and then we also do the college towns.”

Lots of color and sequins.

Patricia Bruno Rivera: “And the girls really love fashion, so what better than to show up at a game with a blingy jacket.”

Sports celebs like Katina Taylor, ex-wife of former Dolphins star Jason Taylor, wears them to games. And, if you’ve got a mini-me, there’s a jacket for them, too.

Patricia Bruno Rivera: “I’m totally making it exciting for someone that wears camo.”

So help the Earth, show some team spirit, and go camo, girl-style.

You can check out Josie Bruno jackets for adults and for kids at Couture Kids in Bal Harbour on May 3.

FOR MORE INFO:

Josie Bruno Vintage

josiebruno459.com

Couture Kids Bal Harbour

couturekids.net

