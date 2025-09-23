Everybody knows the old saying, “I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream.” We found a place where you’ll do just that. You’ll have a ghoulishly good time, with some terrifyingly tasty treats.

You never know who’s gonna show up for Halloween at Cherry Smash Ice Cream Parlour in Coral Springs.

Audrey Brooks: “Yeah, so this is all of our Halloween decorations. We decorate like crazy, we start months in advance and put up all different decorations.”

They’ve packed a lot of spooky stuff into Smash.

There’s someone — or something — lurking around every corner.

Audrey Brooks: “There’s always something more to see. You think it’s a small place, but everywhere you look there’s something more to find.”

The celebration of All Hallows’ Eve doesn’t just go on inside the joint.

You’ll know what you’re getting into as soon as you before you set foot in Smash.

Audrey Brooks: “The outside is completely decorated, the awning on the roof has decorations as well. There’s always something different outside, inside, everywhere.”

Once you’ve had your share of chills, it’s time for the things that are chilled.

Audrey Brooks: “So all the ice cream is homemade and we make all of our sundaes, our specialties, all with the homemade ice cream. All of our toppings and everything are homemade as well, they’re really, really good.”

All your favorites are waiting for you.

Want a root beer float? No problem. Craving a banana split? Have at it.

If you’re looking to give a nod to Halloween, try this beauty.

Audrey Brooks: “We have a waffle sundae, that’s a hot Belgian waffle, you put whatever flavor on it. We can put Halloween sprinkles, Halloween Peeps, all different toppings.”

There is one dish that’s scary good.

Audrey Brooks: “Right now, we have the Dubai sundae. It’s in our 24-karat gold glass, it’s gorgeous and it’s super popular. Everyone’s been getting it. It has the pistachio filling, it’s really, really good.”

There’s something for everybody here. Even this couple won’t be disappointed.

Audrey Brooks: “And then we have our specialty glasses, they’re like Disney cups or even Halloween mugs and we put our Halloween sundaes in those as well.”

Even the ice cream cones rock.

Guest: “I think it’s amazing really, how they do everything. It’s crazy, I’ve never seen, like, an ice cream parlor do this.”

There’s no clowning around at Cherry Smash’s Halloween celebration. Or maybe — there is.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Cherry Smash Ice Cream Parlour

8000 Wiles Rd.

Coral Springs, FL. 33067

Website

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.