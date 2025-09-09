Taylor Swift said ‘yes’ to her soon-to-be hubby, Travis Kelce, and now, she’s in her engagement era. Places all over SoFlo are inspired by their love story and they’re offering packages straight out of a rom-com. From the ultimate proposal — to a bridal brunch — it’s a Swiftie wedding takeover.

Taylor Swift once famously sang “Love Story.”

And now, Pinecrest Gardens is doing its part to make saying “yes” easy!

The botanical garden has just announced its new “Love Story” proposal package, fully inspired by Taylor and Travis’ recent engagement news.

Elis Webb: “When Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged last week, it reminded us how timeless and romantic botanical garden proposals can be.”

The scenic park is pulling out all the stops to make your engagement era is just like Taylor’s!

Elis Webb: “The ‘Love Story’ package is the perfect all-inclusive package. It comes with a photographer to capture the special moment, some beautiful fresh roses and custom signs.”

You can choose anywhere in the 14 acre park to be your backdrop and leave everything else to the staff.

Elis Webb: “We’ll prepare everything for you. So whoever is proposing doesn’t have to worry about anything at all. And when you both get here, everything will be ready for your special moment.”

And when you say yes, sip on a glass of champagne to celebrate!

Oceanic Pompano Beach is all about love.

Amanda Mohammed Currie: “One of the most beautiful places you can have a wedding. But how great would it be if Taylor and Travis were to have their wedding in Pompano Beach, right there overlooking the Pompano Pier, by the way, that’s totally an invitation. Let us know, we will definitely host you.”

Before the wedding bells, this oceanfront spot is having a bridal shower brunch with all things Taylor.

Amanda Mohammed Currie: “It’s $87 per person. And that’s gonna include bottomless mimosas, that includes the welcome mocktail. A choice of entree plus all the passed appetizers and then all the activities that we’re gonna do.”

Like bracelet-making.

Amanda Mohammed Currie: “We’re gonna be making friendship bracelets, of course. We’re going to have Taylor Swift trivia.”

Oh yeah, let’s mellow out all the competitiveness with some food and music.

Amanda Mohammed Currie: “Also, we’ll include live music, we do have a live saxophone player that will be playing along to the music of Taylor Swift. I hope things get crazy. I hope we make a lasting impression that, you know, will make us want to host more events like this, because that’s really the end game. The ‘End Game,’ you see what I did there?”

If you’re ready to live out both sides of Tay’s love stories, click on the links below.

FOR MORE INFORMATION



Pinecrest Gardens

11000 Red Road

Pinecrest, Fl 33156

Website



Oceanic at Pompano Beach Pier

250 N Pompano Beach Blvd

Pompano Beach, Fl 33062

Website

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.