There are hundreds of things you could be doing to ring in the new year, but in case you’re stumped, we know a couple of places. From fireworks on the beach, in a garden or at an amusement park, Deco is showing you the best places to say hello to 2026!

If you’re looking to start 2026 with a bang, then Ocean Drive is calling.

When the clock strikes 12 this New Year’s Eve, Lummus Park will be your front-row seat to one of Miami’s biggest firework shows.

Jonathan Plutzik: “The great thing about the firework celebration on New Year’s Eve is it’s so significant. You can almost stand anywhere here on Ocean Drive and take it in.”

Take in the amazing views while sitting on the beach or dine at one of the open air restaurants.

Jonathan Plutzik: “All of the restaurants have extended into the street, serving not only there normal menus, but actually a special taste of Ocean Drive menu, it’s really a wonderful way to take in the new year.”

But that’s not all, the fun continues on New Year’s Day!

Jonathan Plutzik: “And every year on New Year’s Day, we celebrate the new year with a full orchestra concert by the Miami Beach Classical Music Festival.”

For families who don’t want to wait until midnight, Christmas Wonderland in Tropical Park will be ringing in the new year a bit earlier.

Tony Albelo: “We call it New Year’s at nine! Where we are going to have a full blown New Year’s Eve experience, but instead of the countdown happening at midnight, it’s going to happen at nine.”

Fireworks will light up the night sky at 9 p.m., just as it would for any New Year’s Eve party.

Tony Albelo: “In addition to that, we have a big confetti storm that’s going to happen by the main stage, we have a dance party. We’re having a DJ on the stage and the DJ is going to be playing top hits.”

This family fun won’t break the bank either.

Tony Albelo: “New Year’s at nine costs nothing extra. You come to Christmas Wonderland with your regular ticket, you’re going to get the party favors, you are going to get the dance party, firework show is going to happen, confetti is going to happen, everything that’s going to happen is all included in your ticket.”

“Lit” would be the best word to describe New Year’s Eve at Fairchild’s Botanical NightGarden.

Daniel Wu: “If you never been here before on New Year’s Eve, you’re in for a treat.”

The twinkling forest will also be bursting with fireworks at 9 p.m.

Daniel Wu: “We are a family-friendly event. Great for all ages, everything for family to date nights. And we chose 9 o’clock so that everyone can attend and you have a chance to go for after parties. We have food, we have drinks, we have music. And all of the lights and the fireworks you have come to expect from us.”

Tickets for Ocean Drive New Year events are free of charge.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

NightGarden at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

10901 Old Cutler Rd.

Miami, FL 33156

For tickets, click here



Christmas Wonderland at Tropical Park

7900 SW 40th Street

Miami, FL 33155

For tickets, click here

