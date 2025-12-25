Holiday glam needs to be spotlight bright rather than silent night. Don’t stress, two South Florida salons are breaking down the trends this merry season. From shimmer to snatched looks, consider this the official glow-up cheat sheet.

George Macready as Ballin Mundson in “Gilda”: “Gilda, are you decent?”

Rita Hayworth as Gilda in “Gilda”: “Me?”

Ah, that infamous hair flip by Rita Hayworth. Hollywood glam will never be the same.

And celebs like Christina Aguilera and Sydney Sweeney are keeping that look going, especially during the holidays.

At LAHH Salon in Bay Harbor Islands, it’s about to get glamourous.

Arianna Palacios: “LAHH Salon stands for life is about healthy hair. And we are known for exactly that.”

Arianna Palacios: “Today, we’re specifically doing a traditional Hollywood wave style and we’re also doing a traditional updo. So these are some things that we’ve seen circling back, trending again and again. It’s a statement look while also being quite timeless.”

And for makeup…

Arianna Palacios: “We’re following along with some fashion week trends, we’re doing a metallic holiday look. It can draw attention to somebody’s eyes or their cheekbones.”

Customer: “I like the shimmery in the makeup that it still keeps the natural tones, down to earth so it’s not, like, too colorful.”

There’s no place like hair at House of Mane in Wynwood.

Sarah Caiceo: “We are a departmentalized salon. We do color, cut, specialize in extensions, keratin, straightening treatments, anything, you name it, we do everything that’s hair.”

And just like Kim Kardashian, everything is better with a bow.

Sarah Caiceo: “The trends we’re seeing is very effortless but also, kind of, that elegant, old money sort of feel. So we really wanted to hone in on that polished, pretty look. So a lot of slick backs, half up, very soft waves with a little added feminine bow.”

And these powerhouse looks give an added bonus.

Sarah Caiceo: “You can actually use the temples of your hair to give you a mini facelift. It’s a very easy style if you have kids or family coming over and you didn’t have time to wash your hair, it’s just a really style to throw together.”

