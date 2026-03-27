Miami Music Week is making a big splash, literally. And two Miami Beach hotels are definitely turning up the volume. From EDM Awards to an infinity pool bash, let’s dive into some of the hottest parties.

It’s beats, bikinis and big moments for Miami Music Week!

At the iconic Clevelander, it’s six days of 24 separate day and night parties.

Jermaine Jordan: “You’re around everything that’s going on here Miami Music Week with other venues. All the culinary experiences, not just with us at the Clevelander, but here on Miami Beach, as well having the ability to party on the roof, party under the stars, be at a pool party, see some of the biggest artists of the world.”

The EDM Awards is calling the Miami Beach hot spot its new home this year.

Jermaine Jordan: “The EDM Awards will be on the pool patio starting at 11am on Friday, so it’ll be all day time so it’s an awards plus a pool party.”

Jermaine Jordan: “The Icon Award is going to the legendary Charles Cox. The Female Icon Of The Year is Bebe Rexha. Along with other amazing artists that have gotten awards this year, featuring John Summit, Chris Lake, Skrillex, Gordo, Alison Wonderland, just to name a few. All these artists, you know, they could be coming, they could be playing, they could not be, who knows? That’s the beauty of the EDM Awards.”

Just north on Collins is the beautiful National Hotel.

Alejandro Delgado: “Our grounds are just tropical and beautiful and allows that flow. You come to a festival, yes, but you still feeling luxury, class.”

Their infinity pool is cooling down guests, but their lineup’s turning up the vibes.

Alejandro Delgado: “Friday’s not a secret, we’re going with DJ Hugel. Saturday, Meduza. James Hype on Sunday. Thursday, I know there’s a big question mark, I can’t say much. I’ll give you a little hint, so, maybe Crazy Lake.”

VIP gives you backstage access, and since tickets are good for all day, it’s best to pack some extra clothing.

Alejandro Delgado: “That’ll be a great idea, you can come during the day, enjoy the pool, enjoy the sun and get a little bit more dressed up at night.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Clevelander Hotel Miami Music Week

1020 Ocean Dr

Miami Beach, FL 33139

To buy tickets, click here.



National Hotel Miami Music Week

1677 Collins Ave

Miami Beach, FL 33139

To buy tickets, click here.

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