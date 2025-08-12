Dine Out Lauderdale is here with full force, and it isn’t just about stuffing your face this year. Now diners can eat, drink and be merry on their own terms. Deco’s sharing a couple of unique experiences that’ll have you rolling up your sleeves and screamin’: “Shake and bake time, baby!”

Dine Out Lauderdale is leveling up.

Stacy Ritter: “On top of the dine out portion, the three-course pre-fixe, we added some experiences. So all the experiences are new. Mixology, cake decorating. If a three-course pre-fixe dinner is not your thing, then go learn how to decorate a cake and have some fun at it.”

Fun at LoveLee’s Bakeshop means being creative.

Lee Mazor: “If you can draw a dinosaur, you can make your dinosaur cake. Whatever design you want. Part of the class, we’re going to teach you different piping techniques. It’s a small, intimate class so you can come, be by yourself, meet other people. You don’t even have to talk to them if you don’t want to, or you can make friends.”

Their discounted cake decorating class comes with instructions and all the sugar sweets.

Lee Mazor: “We’re doing anti-gravity canvas cakes, so I don’t even know if that trend has hit here yet. We have different sprinkles, we have rainbow, gold, silver, all different kind of balls. We have flowers, edible and fresh. We have bows, we have disco balls. We have all kinds of fun stuff you can add on.”

These masterpieces are better to taste than to stare at.

Lee Mazor: “Of course, that’s the best part. You take it home and you eat it. And you enjoy it.”

Another dine out experience is hidden in Pembroke Pines.

Charles Martin: “Baoshi actually means hidden gem. We are a full food hall, so we’re an Asian food hall in Pembroke Pines. So, we do have a kitchen as well as our nightlife at the bar.”

Their bar life is stirring up cocktails with international spirits.

Charles Martin: “For our mixology classes, for Dine Out Lauderdale, we just wanted to bring to the community a unique experience. You would expect a fun time. You do get to shake. You do get your hands on all the bottles, your shaker, your jigger, so you are the bartender.”

So if your drink makes you tipsy, it’s all on you.

Charles Martin: “Yeah, it’s your fault. Yes, it is. It will always taste good, though. All of the skills you take home with you to impress your friends and show your bar skills at home.”

The experiences vary in price and are available on different days during August and September.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

LoveLee Bakeshop

603 NE 13th Street, Suite A

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Website



Baoshi Food Hall

8525 Pines Boulevard

Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

Website

