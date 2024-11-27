It’s Christmas time! Ring a ling a ling! Shireen, we haven’t even had Thanksgiving yet. Calm down! At least wait until this coming Saturday when downtown Doral is going to transform for the holidays. Deco’s elf Alex Miranda has more.

Don’t Hallmark Christmas movie sets look so cute? Well, they have some competition in Doral now, where The World of Nutcracker is coming alive this weekend. It’s immersive and magical. Wait, did you call me an elf?

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!

Michael Bublé: “Everywhere you go.”

But especially in downtown Doral! Which feels more like…

SOT: “Some Christmas town in Europe or in the northeast.”

And where a team of elves are rehearsing tirelessly to build The World of Nutcracker, starting this Saturday and through Jan. 3!

Alex Miranda: “Are you super stressed out?”

SOT: “Well, a little!”

Alex: “I bet!”

SOT: “All in a great way. All for a great cause. And bringing this kind of joy to the community is something that we really, really, really want to do.”

And they really did! With this magical holiday experience, which transports you into the timeless story. But with its own twist.

SOT: “Drosselmeyer, who’s the famed toymaker from the story, is actually in the 21st century.”

Experience iconic scenes and retellings of “The Nutcracker” story, through stage performance and immersive projection.

SOT: “You go from his 21st century memory machine, and it breaks, and you end up having to travel back in time into a different way to see ‘The Nutcracker’ story unfold. And that’s where you enter into ‘The Nutcracker’ forest. And we have live actors. From every moment you’re in the experience, you do feel like you’re somewhere else.”

Kristofferson: “[plays instrument] Welcome, everybody, to ‘The Nutcracker’ emporium! I’m your host Kristofferson. And here’s my handy dandy sidekick, Margaret.”

Then, venture into ‘The Nutcracker’ emporium, where, with a coin that comes with your ticket, you can trade for a dessert or delight.

Alex: “What are you looking forward to?”

SOT: “Oh, I’m definitely having the bratwurst at Germany, the got chocolate and churros at Spain. And the Turkish delight which is really, really good.”

Alex: “I’ll take all three.”

But we haven’t gotten to the best part yet.

SOT: “At the very end you arrive at this absolutely majestic Christmas tree. And you’re able to write a Christmas memory and put it inside of the mailbox in front of the tree. And a light will take the memory and shoot it into the tree. And the tree accepts the memory.”

Merry Christmas!

SOT: “We basically operate every day from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., except for Mondays.”

But it’s especially merry for Doral residents!

SOT: “So if you live in Doral, you know we love you, so we give you 20 percent off automatically when you book your ticket online, and if you happen to purchase your ticket on site, just show your ID.”

Kids 12 and under are $18, 13 and up, $35. There’s a VIP option that comes with more benefits.

