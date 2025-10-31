Trolls, zombies, vampires, “The Witcher” is back to take them all on. The only thing is, it won’t be Henry Cavill swinging his sword this time because there are a couple of new faces this season.

It’s “The Witcher” hour. And this season, Geralt of Rivia is not only slicing up monsters, he’s also searching for his adoptive daughter Ciri.

If you don’t recognize The Witcher this time around, your eyesight’s not the problem. Liam Hemsworth is now playing the role instead of Henry Cavill, and he knew he had big boots to fill.

Liam Hensworth: “I did a lot of research into the books, into everything that they’d shot beforehand. For me, I wanted to understand where he’d come from and what he’d done, but I wanted to make sure that by the time I stepped on set, I wasn’t sort of thinking about, previously, I didn’t want to imitate anything that had been done before. I wanted it to feel organic for me.”

Liam isn’t the only person making his debut on this series.

Laurence Fishburne (as Emile Regis): “My name is Emile Regis. I’m a barber surgeon.”

Jeremy Crawford (as Yarpen Zigrin): “You smell like an apothecary shop.”

Laurence Fishburne (as Emile Regis): “Yes.”

So is Laurence Fishburne. He’s excited to join the cast and can’t wait to see where his character goes.

Laurence Fishburne: “I’ve never done anything quite like it, and so I always like to do something a little different. So when they offered me this, I thought, ‘Hm. Can you do it? Does it make sense? Will you fall flat on your face?”

“The Witcher is in a state of flux. You are becoming something new.”

