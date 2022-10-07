Style trends come and go, but aesthetics? That’s a whole other ball game.

One aesthetic that’s taken over social media is cottagecore, so we checked out a new Miami boutique, The Whimsical Romance, at A Love Story Winery & Bistro, to see what cottagecore is all about and how you can get the look.

What do Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” and “The Secret Garden” have in common? They fall under the cottagecore aesthetic, which is all about romanticizing simple living.

And The Whimsical Romance boutique knows just how to do that.

The boutique is only online for now, but we got to check them out at A Love Story Winery & Bistro.

Erica Martinez: “The Whimsical Romance is a romance-based boutique and bookstore. All of our clothing is based off of the cottagecore style.”

Nailing the aesthetic is pretty easy.

Erica Martinez: “Cottagecore is made up mainly of florals, gingham, light colors, lots of neutrals. We have peasant-style tops and dresses to go with the theme, and also an assortment of shorts and skirts.”

If it looks and feels like you’re part of an old-time movie, you’re on the right track.

Erica Martinez: “The looks I especially lean towards are peasant-style dresses, with the puff sleeves, the smock detailing, because it’s essentially the center of cottagecore style.”

It’s also versatile, from season to season, or switching the look up from day to night.

Erica Martinez: “Daytime, you can wear a cute dress with some Converse, but then you can also spice it up at night with some nice wedges or heels.”

Even dress it up for a music festival with boots, but no matter what, you’ll be stylish wherever, whenever.

Erica Martinez: “Cottagecore has become popular over the past few years because everybody’s just romanticizing life, trying to find the small things in life that bring joy, and with these piece, you really get that, with the florals and the colors. It just brings out happiness.”

FOR MORE INFO:

The Whimsical Romance

thewhimsicalromance.com

A Love Story Winery & Bistro

8800 SW 56th St.

Miami, FL 33165

instagram.com/alovestorywinery

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.