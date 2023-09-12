Everyone knows, saying goodbye is always a hard thing to do…

That’s why one Miami staple is giving you two days to say farewell.

The Wharf Miami is officially closing — But before they do, they’re throwing a weekend’s worth of parties to celebrate the future.

It’s the end of an era for the iconic Wharf Miami.

The Downtown Miami hotspot which opened its doors seven years ago is closing.

Sarah Gottdenker: “I’ll definitely miss the wharf. It’s been a Downtown Miami staple for so long. The waterfront bar and just the vibes with my friends on the weekends.”

But not before it has a blowout bash.

Tony Guerra: “It’s going to be a great closing weekend filled with parties.”

Take your vitamins. Eat your Wheaties because it’s going to be two days of fun.

All of the themed parties you’ve come to know and love are back for one night only.

“For the Friday, September 15th ‘And More’ party we are going to theme all of our bars into the special nights of Hogwarts, Blowfish and Friends, Cinco de Mayo, Saint Patty’s.”

But if you can’t make it Friday night… No worries.

Tony Guerra: “Saturday, September 16th is our Bon Voyage party. That is the true classic Wharf Miami party for everything we represent. it’s a celebration for the things we’ve done but it’s a way of honoring and toasting to what’s coming in the future.”

But before you drop a tear, the wharf plans on coming back bigger and better.

On the same property that Wharf Miami sits on, where I’m sitting today, is the Riverside Wharf. It will bring a nightclub, restaurant, a rooftop day party club, it’s going to be a magnificent project coming to the river.”

Victoria Portal: “It’s been really amazing to see how much it’s grown and I’m excited to see what really they are going to do with it.”

The vibes won’t stop just because it’ll be gone for a few years, you can still check out the Wharf’s other venues.

Tony Guerra: “We have The Wharf Fort Lauderdale doing extremely well in Las Olas, we have the carousel club at Gulf Stream Park. We just opened the new Regatta Grove in Coconut Grove. And we have John Martin’s restaurant on Miracle Mile Coral Gables.”

