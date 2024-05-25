Did you hear? Memorial Day weekend is upon us. When you party, be sure to drink smart and eat hearty. And, if you’re into barbecue, a Fort Lauderdale hot spot is smoking up some real Texas chow.

Forget what the calendar says. It’s Memorial Day weekend, so summer starts now! At The Wharf in Fort Lauderdale, the party is on.

Emi Guerra: “This weekend, we have an incredible lineup of events Friday night, Saturday night and our Saddle Up Sunday, which everyone is talking about.”

All right, let’s start right there. Cowgirls and cowboys, take note.

Emi Guerra: “There’s some line dancing, there’s mechanical bulls, primarily play some country music along with everyone else’s favorites. We have some special pop-ups with food.”

Now we’re talking. You’re gonna be able to rustle up some mighty good grub.

Mel Rodriguez: “We’re hosting a barbecue pop-up here at The Wharf. It’s my concept, which is Tejano barbecue. It’s more of a Tex-Mex twist on Texas-style barbecue.”

The meat that’s being made is super-tasty for a reason.

Emi Guerra: “Barbecue cooked on an offset smoker, you know, oak wood, burning for, you know, 15 hours a day.”

Our advice is to make it over to the barbecue sooner rather than later, if you don’t want to miss out.

Emi Guerra: “We’ll start noon until we sell out. So we’re hoping we can run it up until six o’clock, but for the most part, hey, once it’s gone, it’s gone, and we’ll be back the next day.”

It’s no accident that Tejano barecue is popping up at The Wharf. The food is a perfect fit for the party.

Mel Rodriguez: “Barbecue is a must-have for a weekend like Memorial Day. I mean, it goes hand in hand with the summer and what we’re celebrating.”

Of course, cocktails will be flowing, too. Mojitos rule the day, but you’ll be able to get your drink of choice.

Mel Rodriguez: “When you eat the barbecue, you gotta look for something great to drink.”

Everybody loves getting together on Memorial Day weekend, but it’s important to remember the true meaning of the holiday.

Mel Rodriguez: “Memorial Day weekend is obviously an amazing time to celebrate, but especially when we remember those that paid the ultimate price for our country, and we really should remember why we’re all here.”

Whatever your reasons are to celebrate this weekend, you should do it at The Wharf.

Mel Rodriguez: “Memorial Day weekend, Fort Lauderdale, The Wharf is the place to be.”

FOR MORE INFO:

The Wharf

20 W Las Olas Blvd

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

954-372-7606

wharfftl.com

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.