FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Everybody needs to hit the refresh button every now and then. A new wardrobe, a new haircut, a new look — it can make you feel good. That goes for hip hangouts as well. A Broward go-to spot has gone under the knife … and she looks marvelous.

It’s time to party at The Wharf again. After a six-week face-lift, the Fort Lauderdale gathering place is back in business.

Jonny Adler: “After five years of celebrating amazing success, we felt it was time to put new energy into it, elevate our experience, so our customers can be happy.”

A lot of work went into freshening up the joint.

Jonny Adler: “We were able to redo all the bars, added some new featured bars. We brought in brand-new culinary experiences and delicious new cocktails.”

New cocktails? Sounds terrific. Tell us more, please.

Jonny Adler: “We’re keeping some of the classics. Our flavored mojito is our best, most popular seller, but we’re really excited to announce that we have an Espresso Wharf Martini. Guests can also indulge in our Spritz Experience.”

This is the big one, folks. You and your BFFs have never tackled anything like this at The Wharf.

Jonny Adler: “Your choice of a bottle of aperitif, Pellegrino sparkling flavors and a bottle of prosecco.”

There are new bars situated basically everywhere you look, so cocktails are never hard to find. The big bar in the center of things has been remodeled, with flat screens hovering above it. Actually, TVs are everywhere, so you’ll never miss the action.

Jonny Adler: “For the sports fans, we have 20 TVs for the big game.”

When it’s time to chow down, you’ll be jazzed by all the new choices you’ve got..

Jonny Adler: “The iconic Mexican eatery Carlos & Pepe’s, Jenkins Street, which serves Pan-Asian/Korean fusion, Smashies serving up crave-worthy burgers.”

One old favorite made the cut.

Jonny Adler: “And, of course, The Piefather by Chef Jose Mendin dishing out some mouthwatering pizza.”

For all the changes that create The Wharf’s new look, it hasn’t lost its charm. You can still have a friendly game of cornhole or ping-pong with your pals.

And those spots that were perfect for selfies haven’t gone anywhere.

Jonny Adler: “Throughout the property, guests will find exciting suprises like photo ops, and of course, the iconic buoy wall.”

You can sail on into The Wharf and make some brand-new memories.

Jonny Adler: “We’re back, baby! Really excited to show everybody all the new changes at The Wharf. See you soon!”

FOR MORE INFO:

The Wharf Fort Lauderdale

20 W Las Olas Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, Fl 33301

954-372-7606

wharfftl.com

