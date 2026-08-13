Are you thirsty for a good time? We are! You got that right. The buzz in Broward says it’s time for a liquid celebration. A certain spirit will be under the spotlight — and in your glass. The time has come — for rum.

Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swan in “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”: “Yes, the rum is gone.”

Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”: “Why is the rum gone?”

Hey captain Jack, don’t freak out. All the rum you could ever want will be waiting for you at The Wharf in Fort Lauderdale.

Emi Guerra: “Saturday Aug. 15, we have our annual rum festival.”

Yep — it’s National Rum Day.

It’s a safe bet there’s enough for everyone.

Emi Guerra: “This festival has over 100 types of rum: rum bites, rum cocktails, the best tropical vibe you’ll find in all of Fort Lauderdale.”

This is the right party, in the right place, at the right time.

Emi Guerra: “Rum is the perfect cocktail in the summer, especially at The Wharf. So many amazing cocktails, so many themed bars coming just for this event.”

He’s not kidding. Whatever you’re looking for, they’ve got you covered.

Emi Guerra: “We have a frozen bar, we have a tiki bar, we have a pirate bar, we’re even shipping in a truckload of sand and making a beach bar.”

There’ll be plenty of drinks on hand, featuring the guest of honor.

Check out the bad boy they call, “The Wharf Lada.”

Emi Guerra: “We core out an entire pineapple and make the most delicious piña colada that goes inside the pineapple. It’s a showstopper, it tastes delicious, it’s natural, it’s as healthy as it gets for a cocktail.”

There is one cocktail that bangs the drum for rum more than any other.

Emi Guerra: “Mojitos are our number one seller, they’re the star of the show. We even have a make-your-own-mojito bar where you can choose the flavor and make your own mojito to your own liking.”

There’s food, drinks, music, there’s even a place to light up.

Emi Guerra: “This particular event we’re having a pop-up cigar lounge.”

Diving into the wonders of rum will pay off in a big way.

Emi Guerra: “It’s so easy to drink. It tastes great, it’s good for the soul, it makes you feel like you’re on vacation.”

The vibe at The Wharf on National Rum Day will bowl you over.

Emi Guerra: “We’re crazy, we’re crazy about rum over here.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION

The Whart Fort Lauderdale

20 W Las Olas Blvd

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Saturday, Aug. 15 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

You can RSVP here.

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