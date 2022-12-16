All we’ve heard about is “The Whale.” Everyone’s buzzing about Brendan Fraser playing a 600-pound man. Now see why the buzz really isn’t about Brendan’s size; it’s about “The Whale’s” heart.

Hong Chau (as Liz): “You haven’t seen her since she was 8 years old and you’re gonna reconnect with her?”

“The Whale” is an emotional drama about fathers and daughters.

Brendan Fraser (as Charlie): “You’re an amazing person, Ellie. I couldn’t ask for a more incredible daughter.”

Brendan Fraser plays an overweight man trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter, who’s played by Sadie Sink. But it’s not easy.

Sadie Sink (as Ellie): “Are you actually trying to parent me right now?”

Brendan Fraser (as Charlie): “Who would want me to be a part of their life?”

And things are tense as they get to know each other again.

Sadie Sink (as Ellie): “You don’t stay in touch with Mom?”

Brendan Fraser (as Charlie): “She really only tells me things about you.”

Sadie Sink (as Ellie): “Why?”

Brendan Fraser (as Charlie): “Because that’s all I want to know about.”

Brendan said the makeup process of getting into character was long.

Brendan Fraser: “That meant a four-hour application on the day, another hour to get out of it. I watched a lot of YouTube videos, fell asleep sometimes in the chair. You make friends, and it took a village to create Charlie.”

But the challenges didn’t stop there. The actor also had to adapt to his new body.

Brendan Fraser: “To live in a body like Charlie’s that weighs hundreds and hundreds of pounds, you need to be an incredibly strong person. I developed muscles I didn’t know that I had, and it gave me a profound respect for people who live with obesity.”

Brendan is one to watch this awards season. He got a standing ovation for his performance in the movie at the Venice Film Festival, and he’s generating Oscar buzz.

Brendan Fraser (as Charlie): “I need to know that she’s gonna have a decent life, where she cares about people and that she’s gonna be OK.”

The actor said, he’s touched by all the praise.

Brendan Fraser: “Astonishing and humbling, and a way of feeling satisfied and gratified and grateful in a manner that I don’t recall happening in my professional life.”

Brendan Fraser (as Charlie): “I need to know that I have done one thing right with my life.”

“The Whale” opens in South Florida theaters on Dec. 20.

