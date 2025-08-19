The Miami heat didn’t stop the mini reunion at The Weeknd’s “After Hours Til Dawn” tour stop at the Hard Rock Stadium!

During his two-night run in the Magic City, the R&B star surprised fans with rapper Future!

The duo hit the stage to perform their 2016 hit “Low Life”!

Future and The Weeknd are frequent collaborators, but haven’t shared the stage together in quite some time.

