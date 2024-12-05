Known for films, New York’s Tribeca Festival is now tapping into Art Basel. It’s a four-day event starting Wednesday night at the Miami Beach bandshell. They promise to fill you up with music, film, and drag.

‘Tribeca’ at the beach is striking a chord and their mission to bring unique sounds.

Cara Cusumano, Tribeca Director: “We’re expanding beyond just film and this was such an amazing opportunity to integrate into the art world to showcase our amazing programming in the music space and do something a little different.”

Like Camila Cabello in conversation with David Grutman.

And the soulful duo of ‘Brainville’.

Carter Jackson-Brown: “We explore different variants of wonderful creative music, jazz, hip-hop, you name it.”

James Kumi Alvarez: “People shake their booty, i can’t help that. We go through the whole spectrum of jazz music.”

They open the festival with love in their hearts taking turns DJing.

Carter Jackson-Brown & James Kumi Alvarez: “Don’t ever touch my turn table, ok. Just as a reminder. No I’m kidding. Two turntables and a mixer and a mic and some good music and take turns. We’re doing that, but we’ve been doing that.”

James Kumi Alvarez: “And loving intentions.”

Carter Jackson-Brown: “Yes.”

Carter Jackson-brown & James Kumi Alvarez: “The rest of the night is Makaya Mccraven. He’s one of the leading musicians and composers out of the Chicago scene.”

James Kumi Alvarez: “Phenomenal drummer.”

Carter Jackson-Brown: “Yeah, he’s fantastic.”

Bringing the film vibes is a screening of ‘the Birdcage’.

Tiffany Fantasia, Palace Queen: “I just remember Nathan Lane’s voice and the house keeper.”

Olga Dantelly, Palace Queen: “Oh, yeah. He was always like…”

Tiffany Fantasia: “Just letting him have it. You lose like at least 5 gay points if you never heard of the birdcage or never watched it.

Olga Dantelly: “Pretty sure I was in Brazil still when i watched that movie, so it was my dream to know Miami beach.”

The queens from ‘The Palace South Beach’ are taking over to commemorate the film’s 28th anniversary!

Missy Meyakie LePaige, Palace Queen: “I’m also excited to be performing and seeing my other cast mates performing and the people enjoying us. And also bringing the palace! You know, showing them what we’re all about.”

And they’re about combining drag with film.

Tiffany Fantasia, Palace Queen: “Perfect combination. Yeah it’s the perfect combination so come on down to the bandshell. Have some tip dollars if you can do that. We like money because we’re broke. We just look rich.”

