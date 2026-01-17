Bridgerton is back, and this season, romance comes with a mask. It’s all about secrets, social pressure, and a love that doesn’t fit the rules. Here’s your first look at what’s new in the “ton”.

Bridgerton is back, so get ready for some big gowns, drama, and lots of steamy scenes.

Yerin Ha: “It’s so awkward, it’s terrible and it’s like 9 a.m. and you’re still half asleep, and they’re like, ‘Alright, robes off. Get naked.’ And you’re like, ‘Great!'”

Luke Thompson: “We were in different bodies of water, that’s fair to say, isn’t it? It’s more of the logistics of being in water.”

This season follows a free-spirited romantic, Benedict Bridgerton, who falls for Sophie Baek. The problem is she isn’t who she seems to be.

Hugh Sachs: “There’s also a slight thriller element, because Benedict is trying to find out who the masquerade lady is, and also there are huge stakes for Sophie if she gets found out.”

Expect more romance, more tension, and plenty to talk about.

Eight episodes, split into two parts, and according to the cast, this season hits differently.

Claudia Jessie: “I’m quite excited for a ball/not ball, quite a thing to happen. That’s a little teaser there. I think I can say that without being killed.

Florence Hunt: “That was my answer, I agree!”

Claudia Jessie: “Yeaaaa!”

The new season of Bridgerton premieres Jan. 29 on Netflix.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.