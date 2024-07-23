Hugh jackman and ryan reynolds are everywhere — promoting their upcoming super hero film, “deadpool & wolverine”. When you put them together with gordon ramsay and throw them all in a kitchen, who knows what they’ve got cooking?
“Deadpool & Wolverine” finds Ryan Reynolds AKA deadpool living the quiet life, until the time variance authority pulls him back into a mission.
A mission that teams him up with Wolverine’s Hugh Jackman.
The movie hits theaters this Thursday and the two have been all over the world promoting it.
Gordon Ramsay: “It’s Deadpool and Wolverine have, or shall I say, have had some serious beef and there’s two Ramsays’ so it seems only fair that we go head-to-head in teams.”
In fact they recently dropped by “scrambled with gordon ramsay” to cook up some support.
Gordon Ramsay: “It’s Ramsay versus Deadpool and Wolverine battle. Now, who will come out on top? Maybe they’ll let one of us into the MCU. Guys, we’re ready?”
Hugh Jackman: “Let’s (expletive) go.”
*Hugh and Gordon begin cooking*
Ryan Reynolds: “I am going to be here speaking in dulcet calm tones while you do almost everything.”
Gordon Ramsay: “Till?”
Tilly Ramsay: “Yes, dad?”
Gordon Ramsay: “What are you starting off with?”
Tilly Ramsay: “Well, look at him, he wants to know. We’re…just…we’re just making our filling.”
Ryan Reynolds: “Hey, get out of our heads alright?”
Gordon Ramsay: “I’m gonna just spill some of that. Some chorizo in there.”
Ryan Reynolds: “Perfect. Now, more of the (inaudible). I, maybe, I just got that in, I mean…”
Ryan Reynolds: “Oh, that is delicious looking.”
Tilly Ramsay: “Yeah, ours is done.”
Ryan Reynolds: “Top this, come on. Let me do something.”
Gordon Ramsay: “Till, your tortilla is all soft. Ryan it’s soggy. It doesn’t look crispy.”
Tilly Ramsay: “Yours is soft. Yours is oily.”
So who has bragging rights?
Tilly Ramsay: “Next one.”
Gordon Ramsay (blindfolded): “Where is it?”
Tilly Ramsay: “Open your mouth.”
Gordon Ramsay: “Why do you say ‘Open your mouth?'”
*Gordon spits out food*
Tilly Ramsay: “Which one did you like? First or second?”
Gordon Ramsay: “Well, clearly the first one cause the second one blew my (expletive) mouth off.”
Tilly Ramsay: *high fives Ryan Reynolds* “We did it. We did it.”
Hugh Jackman: “The moral of the story is never trust family. Ever.”
