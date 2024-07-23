Hugh jackman and ryan reynolds are everywhere — promoting their upcoming super hero film, “deadpool & wolverine”. When you put them together with gordon ramsay and throw them all in a kitchen, who knows what they’ve got cooking?

“Deadpool & Wolverine” finds Ryan Reynolds AKA deadpool living the quiet life, until the time variance authority pulls him back into a mission.

A mission that teams him up with Wolverine’s Hugh Jackman.

The movie hits theaters this Thursday and the two have been all over the world promoting it.

Gordon Ramsay: “It’s Deadpool and Wolverine have, or shall I say, have had some serious beef and there’s two Ramsays’ so it seems only fair that we go head-to-head in teams.”

In fact they recently dropped by “scrambled with gordon ramsay” to cook up some support.

Gordon Ramsay: “It’s Ramsay versus Deadpool and Wolverine battle. Now, who will come out on top? Maybe they’ll let one of us into the MCU. Guys, we’re ready?”

Hugh Jackman: “Let’s (expletive) go.”

*Hugh and Gordon begin cooking*

Ryan Reynolds: “I am going to be here speaking in dulcet calm tones while you do almost everything.”

Gordon Ramsay: “Till?”

Tilly Ramsay: “Yes, dad?”

Gordon Ramsay: “What are you starting off with?”

Tilly Ramsay: “Well, look at him, he wants to know. We’re…just…we’re just making our filling.”

Ryan Reynolds: “Hey, get out of our heads alright?”

Gordon Ramsay: “I’m gonna just spill some of that. Some chorizo in there.”

Ryan Reynolds: “Perfect. Now, more of the (inaudible). I, maybe, I just got that in, I mean…”

Ryan Reynolds: “Oh, that is delicious looking.”

Tilly Ramsay: “Yeah, ours is done.”

Ryan Reynolds: “Top this, come on. Let me do something.”

Gordon Ramsay: “Till, your tortilla is all soft. Ryan it’s soggy. It doesn’t look crispy.”

Tilly Ramsay: “Yours is soft. Yours is oily.”

So who has bragging rights?

Tilly Ramsay: “Next one.”

Gordon Ramsay (blindfolded): “Where is it?”

Tilly Ramsay: “Open your mouth.”

Gordon Ramsay: “Why do you say ‘Open your mouth?'”

*Gordon spits out food*

Tilly Ramsay: “Which one did you like? First or second?”

Gordon Ramsay: “Well, clearly the first one cause the second one blew my (expletive) mouth off.”

Tilly Ramsay: *high fives Ryan Reynolds* “We did it. We did it.”

Hugh Jackman: “The moral of the story is never trust family. Ever.”

