On Sunday, Miami hosted a star-studded premiere for Disney’s upcoming family comedy. Yup, the cast of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip hit the red carpet to celebrate the film’s release!

The premiere went down at the AMC movie theater in South Miami.

The stars: Eva Longoria, Cheech Marin, Paulina Chávez and Director Marvin Lemus were all in attendance.

Eva even gave us a glimpse of what to expect in the comedy.

Eva Longoria: “I play Val. I’m the matriarch of this amazing, beautiful family. We are busy, we are on our phones and we are working and we have financial pressure and we just aren’t really bonding as a family.”

And before she hit the red carpet, Sunday, Eva celebrated her 50th birthday Miami style!

The actress brought in the big day surrounded by an A-list celebrities including Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba, Marc Anthony and Gloria Estefan, just to name a few.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.