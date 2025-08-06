(WSVN) - Seeing sexy, steamy skin everywhere is life in Miami. But seeing it in a rave inside a sauna? Now, that’s hot. Heatwave is debuting a spa-icy party in the 305. Swimsuits are encouraged. Shame is not.

Electric beats might pack in headbangers and fist pumpers but inside Daybreaker’s sauna rave, they’re packing in an unforgettable human experience.

Radha Agrawal: “When you’re inside of a jumping group hug in the middle of the hammam and you’re all sweating, you’re glistening, sliding together. Actually, the humanity that you feel in an AI-generated world, it actually really matters right now.”

This misty sober vibe is going down this Friday at The Standard Miami Beach for the first time in SoFlo.

Radha Agrawal: “It’s called ‘The Heatwave by Daybreaker.’ It’s a heatwave because, obviously, it’s inside of a sauna but it’s also a wave with music, you wave with, sort of, with your body. When you dance together, socially, in community, sober, actually, all of the juicy, we call, dose hormones come out.”

Bodies can also do some breath work and cold plunges, while listening to fiery DJs.

Radha Agrawal: “The idea of the music is really to help people get into their bodies. You’re wearing bathing suits, you’re in this sort of juicy, red-lit environment and so we wanted to really match that energy.”

Matching the raver energy is Blue Mantis Swim.

Yamilia Gutierrez: “We’re trying to be versatile when it comes to having casual wear also become nightclub wear.”

Colorful and shiny bikinis are what’s keeping the brand going on the runway.

Yamilia Gutierrez: “Making sure that our bathing suits are not just for going to the beach. You can use it for activities like roller blading, surfing, partying in the rave.”

Because wardrobe malfunctions are a thing of the past.

Yamilia Gutierrez: “We want to make sure that everything is kept in it’s place. But at the same time, being still sexy and beautiful. I think our bathing suits do that.”

