When life throws you lemons, just add tequila. At Mezcal Culture Fest, they’re adding mezcal to your existence and heading over to South Beach for the very first time! From rooftop parties to tastings and even a bartender showdown, this fest is bringing the heat.

Take your sipping and pairing to the next tequila level with Mezcal Culture Fest.

Andrew Martineau, co-founder: “A lot of people kind of combine tequila and mezcal as sort of the same thing, which, they’re very different. Mezcal is very much encouraged to sip. We’re also encouraging pairing. So mezcal pairs very similarly to wine.”

The four-day fiesta is taking over the Moxy Miami South Beach with immersive happenings.

Andrew Martineau: “We’ll have multiple events. Today, we have an opening party at the rooftop. There’ll probably be 100 or so different mezcal and sotols to try.”

Saturday is the grand tasting with a live mariachi band.

Andrew Martineau: “We’ll also have a VIP tasting where I’m bringing in some very select bottles that aren’t yet available in the U.S., by some small producers that are really starting the trends of different things in Mexico.”

Trends like…

Andrew Martineau: “So there’ll be some mezcals that are fermented in chicken. There’ll also be some mezcals that’ll be fermented in leather.”

Continue to celebrate this discovery spirit with a Sunday brunch.

Andrew Martineau: “We’ll also have another mixology class with mezcals. We have a chocolate and mezcal pairing. So chocolate pairs very well with mezcal, so we’re bringing in some Mexican chocolates. And then Monday, the night ends off with a bartender battle.”

And the best part, it’s not going te-kill-ya the day after.

Andrew Martineau: “You can go a full night having a bunch of drinks, mezcals and not have any hangovers the next day, which is incredible. People are interested in learning about mezcal, all the different varieties, all the different expressions, understanding how you would pair it with food and really try to be immersed in the culture of Mexico.”

The festival is a mix of ticketed and free events.

