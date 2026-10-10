Social media feeds know what you like, what you watch, and even who you’re crushing on. Back in the days of Facebook, that wasn’t always the case.

Aaron Sorkin’s film, “The Social Reckoning,” covers the real life intense drama of the Facebook files.

Deco sat down with stars, Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White, to tell us what makes their own feeds tick.

Wunmi Mosaku [as Raya Akinola]: “Start with a gentle nod to show engagement. Yeah, not so much. A little softer. Yeah.”

Director, Aaron Sorkin, who wrote 2010’s “The Social Network”, is back with another Facebook flick.

Unnamed character: “Do you have interest in social media?”

Jeremy Allen White [as Jeff Horowitz]: “Not even a little bit. Look I’m an investigative reporter.”

“The Social Reckoning” covers the leaked Facebook files, first exposed by Wall Street Journalist, Jeff Horowitz, played by Jeremy Allen White.

The actor says, he has a love-hate relationship with the app.

Jeremy Allen White: “I’ve gotten into the habit of deleting it from my phone unless I have, like, I guess a work thing to do.”

Mikey Madison [as Frances Haugen]: “We have 102 hours to get everything. Evidence of drug cartels and a study that hasn’t been made public on Instagram and teen mental health.”

Oscar winner, Mikey Madison, stars as whistleblower, Frances Haugen.

She says playing the engineer who exposed the damaging causes of the online network was mind-blowing.

Mikey Madison: “I found Frances to just be really fascinating character in terms of just her integrity as a person, and her moral compass was pretty spectacular and quite rare.”

So Deco had to know, what is her algorithm like?

Mikey Madison: “I’d like to say that it would just be cute animal videos. I don’t know. Books, movies, clothes, maybe food too. But I don’t know, I’d like to say for it to be that, but I can’t say it because I don’t have social media. But like, in my perfect mind, that’s what it would be.”

Jeremy Allen White: “I think my algorithm would say ‘You like watching too much television.'”

The movie takes a deep dive into the dark side of social media

And Jeremy remembers the 2021 Senate drama.

Jeremy Allen White: “Being aware of misinformation, or the idea of misinformation radicalization, and seeing the deterioration of mental health in the youth and my peers, but then I think in preparing for this and shooting the film it was reinforced even further. I don’t think, at the time, I understood how knowledgeable Facebook was in all of this.”

Jeremy Strong [as Mark Zuckerberg]: “People can post what they want. We’re not the ref, we’re the public square.”

Bill Burr [as Charlie]: “Are you crazy? You’re like a crossing guard standing in front of school, but you’re not doing anything with your arms, so the cars are just plowing down the children.”

You can go watch “The Social Reckoning” in theaters now.

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