The mom-tok drama is back and the drama is far from over. The cast of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” is teasing a wild season four which is airing on ABC right now and they’re talking new relationship, big moves and of course, plenty of chaos. Lynn Martinez has the tea.

Drama, drama, and more drama.

Layla Taylor, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives”: “I feel like every season I say chaotic because goodness gracious this group can make some chaos, that’s for sure.”

That’s what’s heading your way on the new season of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Jessi Draper, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives”: “There were so many things that like when you look back at you’re like, ‘Did that just happen?’ It makes for great TV but when you’re living it, you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, this feels surreal.'”

The show follows eight mormon influencers who first made headlines following a swinging sex scandal.

But they’ve moved past that and big things are happening for the some of the stars.

The new season documents Whitney and Jen’s journey on Dancing With the Stars! And the beef that ensues.

Whitney Leavitt, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives”: “That was such a big season and so many huge things for honestly every single cast member that I think so many people are going to be on the edge of their seats being like, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to see what this person does next.'”

There’s also a new bachelortte in the mix.

Taylor Frankie Paul on “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives”: “Saying that out loud is crazy.”

And even if the ladies are at odds, they all agree viewers will be entertained!.

Mayci Neeley, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives”: “I think as a viewer watching it was like ‘Oh, what is next?’ And also like relationships, like what friendships are going to continue to thrive and which are going to fall apart and never mend?”

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