Wynwood is about to come alive with the sights and sounds of Tulum in a sexy cabaret experience, and who doesn’t love dinner and show? Those who don’t like to be entertained and fed, that’s who! I got the deets on the eats and the dancing feats.

“The Secret Jungle” is kinda like Britney Spears at the VMAs in 2001 meets…

Rene Rodriguez, “The Secret Jungle”: “Tulum, but really, the experience is a dark, sexy, mysterious jungle.”

But before you book a flight…

Rene Rodriguez: “La Otra is an exciting, beautiful venue here in Wynwood.”

And it is hosting the over-the-top cabaret and dining experience April 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Rene Rodriguez: ‘Start from dinner into what is going to be a party later that night. We’re bringing a Vegas-style production, but we’re doing it here in Miami, with local Miami talent. There’s going to be a lot of dancing, there’s going to be a lot of high-energy performers. We have fire performers, we have aerialists.”

Rene is choreographer.

Rene Rodriguez: “I have experience working with many artists, like Cardi B, Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello, Pitbull, J Balvin.”

Kamal is one of four fire dancers.

Kamal Zebib: “It’s gonna be safe, but you’re definitely going to feel the heat.”

I mean, I’m already sweating here.

Alex Miranda: “You’re doing this, but at certain point, you’re tying the fire together. I’m like, ‘Is he doing that now?!'”

Kamal Zebib: “The people fuel me as well. Like, not just the fire, not just my Zen mentality, not just the athleticism, and I interact with them as well, so it makes it a very personal experience.”

Psst, looks easy.

Alex Miranda: “I think it’s time for me to light it up.”

Natalia…

Kamal Zebib: “She’s going to be flying up above the audience. It’s really a captivating moment in the show.”

Who, even after six years…

Natalia Testa: “My heart is pounding, but when I’m on the lira spinning, everything is just cloud nine. There’s this one trick where I go upside down, but I do a drop.”

Meanwhile…

Alex Miranda: “We are all panicking in the audience while you’re doing do that.”

Natalia Testa: “Yes, I do realize that.”

You’ll also see her perform the man on the moon.

Alex Miranda: “Look, this is sexist. It’s not a man on the moon. It’s a woman on the moon, OK?”

Unless…

Natalia Testa: “Do you feel your tailbone pinching you?”

Alex Miranda: “I feel this pole. Yes, I know exactly where it is, OK?”

Tickets start at $35 for general admission and $100 for a dinner package.

Rene Rodriguez: “A classic, elegant dinner experience.”

FOR MORE INFO:

“The Secret Jungle”

La Otra Miami Wynwood

April 23, 7:30 p.m.-11 p.m.

55 NE 24th St.

Miami, FL 33137

eventbrite.com/e/the-secret-jungle-at-la-otra-tickets-304278514227

