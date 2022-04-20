Long lines at the airport suck. Missing your flight sucks even more!

Thankfully, “The Flight Attendant” on HBO Max won’t leave you stranded, so sit back, grab your little packet of peanuts,and relax cause the cast is telling Deco all about season two.

Fasten your seat belts, season two of “The Flight Attendant” on HBO Max is about to take flight, and there may be a little turbulence.

But don’t just take our word for it. We’ll let Rosie Perez explain what’s going on with Kaley Cuoco’s character Cassie.

Rosie Perez: “When she discovered what she had done and she did it out of desperation because she hated her life and she wanted excitement and to be seen, um, at the end of season one she runs and she runs away from everything.”

Cassie’s not the only one we get to learn more about.

Griffin Mathews: “I think that we get a real look at Shane’s job this season. Now, we know he’s not just a flight attendant. We now know that he’s got some serious business going on. Grace is maybe a dangerous influence for Cassie who’s trying to stay sober, and Grace is a bit of a party animal, but like every character in the show, Grace has secrets, and they are revealed.”

Sounds like a pretty fun ride, right?

Zosia Mamet: “There are jobs where you love the role or you love the director or you get to shoot in a super cool location, and but it’s very rare, I think where you, uh, find a job that is creatively fulfilling, where you genuinely love the material and are excited to go to work.”

Season two of “The Flight Attendant” streams on HBO Max April 21.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.