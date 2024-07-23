Deco has been known to find itself in the company of music royalty on occasion. But there we were, face to face with Spice, the queen of dancehall. The Jamaican legend dropped the deets on “Mirror 25” her brand new album that celebrates her booty-shaking career.

All hail the queen! Spice, her royal majesty of dancehall, is dropping a new release that’s packed with a ton of her personal favorites.

Spice: “I’m so excited about it because you know I’m the producer for this album, the executive producer and so it means a lot to me that I get to pick the songs.”

The title of the collection has a very specific meaning.

Spice: “I’ve been in the business for 25 years. So I’m also celebrating 25 years in music, which is why the album’s called “Mirror 25.”

Twenty-five songs that’s a lot of music to lay on people at one time. It’s all part of Spice’s plan to give the people what they want.

Spice: “As the queen of dancehall it’s my job to give authentic dancehall music but I have people outside of just authentic dancehall music that would love to listen to some reggae some more cool and deadly.”

She’s not trying to please everybody with every song. “Mirror 25” is like a dinner party. Hopefully, there’s something on the table that’s made just for you.

Spice: “Sprinkle it all over so this album will definitely be relatable to someone so I had to do 25 songs to cover that audience.”

The first single off the album, “2085 Tea”, might surprise you. And not just because of how she looks.

Spice: “Mi no business wid no body business, Mi stay outta the way, and mi live my life, Mi no business wid no body business.”

Spice: “I basically dish the tea on myself. I basically wanted it to be an open diary where I was just vulnerable with my besties and said listen I’ve been through some heartaches, some pain, some trauma, some betrayals.”

That’s cool. But why dress up like a grandma to do it?

Spice: “Because you know the old person will give you the gossip they’re the one that’s gonna get the newspaper and say my granddaughter this happened and then and then and then. So I had to really bring that to life.”

The 25 cuts on “Mirror 25” will keep you busy listening for a while. That’ll give Spice a chance to relax.

Spice: “I feel like after this album come out I’m definitely gonna have a moment, have a drink and celebrate like a woosa moment like I deserve it.”

Spice’s ‘Mirror 25’ album drops August 9.

