It’s hard to ignore a good viral moment when it happens, especially a career changing one.

Imagine waking up to millions of posts about you when all you did was send in a résumé. A special guy is getting some recognition, thanks to the power of the “Jo Bros.”

Getting a résumé looked at by a human is a big deal these days … but at a Jonas brothers concert?!

That’s like a “Year 3000” commitment. Which is why Jen Wilson posted this viral video on TikTok.

Jen: “It just, it was not the place that you would normally see something like that, in my opinion. I thought to myself, like, ‘This is the stuff you see on the internet,’ like, ‘This isn’t something you see in real life.’ And also, we’re at a Jonas Brothers concert.”

Zoom in, and see the PDF belongs to Army vet Scott Kelly. Fifty million-plus views and tons of comments later, Kelly’s become a household name.

Scott Kelly: “I got a message from a buddy of mine while sitting in class saying, ‘Hey, dude, you’re going famous on TikTok.'”

The Bros seeing the post jump in, with Nick writing that Scott’s work ethic and critical thinking inspired one of their songs.

Joe follows with, “Bro, Scott Kelly was there for me many times. Hired.”

Then Kevin comments, “I’m one of Scott Kelly’s references.”

Other big companies like Pepsi and AT&T joined in, wanting to hire the guy.

Nick Jonas: “Twenty years ago, the world looked a lot different — our cars, our clothes, our communication and even our hair. Along the way, we’ve learned the most important lesson of all: to cherish every moment.”

This all went down during their 20-year full circle celebration, “Greetings from Your Hometown Tour” at KeyBank Center in New York.

Jonas Brothers (singing): “I can’t lose when I’m with you.”

There they perform new and old hits and bring on top singers like Mario.

Mario (singing): “Baby, you should let me love you.”

Loving every sweet moment is Scott Kelly, who didn’t even know the group’s star power.

Scott Kelly: “Yeah, pop culture has never been my strong suite.”

But now he’s just one of the boys.

Scott Kelly: “Got a selfie together. And they said, ‘Hey, if you ever want tickets, you know, we’re going to set you up with our team.'”

And it’s all thanks to the power social media.

Scott Kelly: “I am grateful for Jen, and I think a lot of good’s ultimately going to come of this.”

