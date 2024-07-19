You can’t dock your boat in The Port of Peri Peri. But you can cruise on in for a really great meal. All the food in this Broward eatery is bathed in a special sauce, made with a unique African spice. So if you’re ready to check out flavors that will take your taste buds for a trip, this is the spot.

That grilled chicken’s not just very, very good. It’s Peri Peri good. This place has been a stranger to SoFlo until now.

Nigel Coutain: “The most special thing about The Port of Peri Peri being in Pembroke Pines would be that this is South Florida’s first location.”

The Port of Peri Peri people are proud to provide perfect poultry. Among other things.

Nigel Coutain: “The different flavors and things that we bring are unique to the area so we wanted to introduce something new but similar to the locals.”

Peri Peri is the spicy, saucy flavor secret of the food.

Nigel Coutain: “The spice is from an African plant that was taken to a city in Portugal and infused in that hometown to give you the spices that we have when you taste our Port of Peri Peri chicken.”

You’re in control here. There are different levels of intensity, so that the sauce that’s slathered on your meal brings the right amount of taste.

Nigel Coutain: ‘We go from plain all the way to cajun which would be the top of the spice.”

Peri Peri sauce can only go so far in pleasing your palette. The chicken is special even before it hits the grill.

Nigel Coutain: “Port of Peri chicken is organic plant-raised on our own farm so the process of getting it here is different from any other place you can’t get Port of Peri chicken anywhere else.”

If poultry’s not you’re thing, you can choose a juicy carne burger or another of the house delights. And trust us this is a big deal.

Nigel Coutain: “If you want something on the grill then you might want to try their famous ribs it’s a real staple here. And it’s also infused with different sauces very good, very good.”

The exotic flavors are not only plated. They’re also poured into your cup.

Nigel Coutain: “The coffee and the teas they’re very great tasting but I think the most unique thing about them is you can’t find them just locally anywhere else they are imported from Yemen.”

The Port of Peri Peri is a delicious destination for foodies looking for something new.

Anshara: “I think it’s a fresh take on chicken I love spice I love chicken in general so seeing my two favorite flavors combined is very, very exciting.”

FOR MORE INFO:

The Port of Peri Peri

15817 Pines Blvd

Pembroke Pines, FL 33028

(954) 544-5448

myperiperi.com



