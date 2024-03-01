“Dune: Part Two” has a whole lot of one thing: sand. But at the theaters this weekend, what’ll really be flowing is the popcorn.

It’s what some moviegoers are eating this popcorn through that has social media feeling a little frisky. Deco’s Alex Miranda is here with this investigation.

The one place that’s not dry in “Dune: Part Two’s” vast desert: inside its viral popcorn bucket at AMC Theatres.

The sandworm from the movie is not covered in butter, but something about this promo product has us covered in .. .discomfort.

“Dune: Part Two” has something to clear up.

Alex Miranda: “OK, so first question out the gate is, have you guys seen the popcorn toppers? The ‘Dune’…?”

Timothée Chalamet: “Oh, yeah. Yes.”

Austin Butler (to Timothée): “What’s that?”

Star Timothée Chalamet bravely admits he knows what I’m talking about. Austin Butler? Likely lying through his teeth.

Austin Butler: “No, actually, I haven’t. What is it?”

Alex Miranda: “So…”

Timothée Chalamet (to Alex): “I’ll let you handle it.”

But I can’t blame the guy. This conversation about the viral “Dune: Part Two” popcorn vessel promotion with AMC Theatres is awkward.

Alex Miranda: “I guess it’s officially made by ‘Dune Two,’ but you put them on top of the popcorn buckets, and people have things to say about it.”

More like the internet ate it up.

Alex Miranda: “Let me just say, I thought I knew what it was, but it wasn’t that.”

What in the rated R is this receptacle?

Alex Miranda: “Have you seen it?”

Timothée Chalamet: “I designed it, No, no.”

Alex Miranda: “Have you used it?”

Timothée Chalamet: “No. (to Austin) You can kind of get what he’s saying, right?”

Well you know we had to mess around with it ourselves.

Alex Miranda: “Well, stick your hand in for a surprise, Shireen.”

Shireen Sandoval: “Is it…?”

Alex Miranda: “What does it feel like?”

Shireen Sandoval: “Aah, aaah.”

Shireen Sandoval: “I think that I should go and show Lynn this magnificent popcorn…”

Alex Miranda: “But not before I…”

[Alex sticks his hand in. Shireen laughs]

Alex Miranda: “Oh. Oh, you didn’t tell me how good it feels. What does it look like in there?”

Lynn Martinez: ‘I think it’s very intimate. It keeps everything nice and cozy.”

Shireen Sandoval: “Yeah. [to Joe Roetz] And any thoughts?”

Joe Roetz: “Keeps the butter in there. That’s good.”

Shireen Sandoval: “Yeah, it does definitely keep…”

Lynn Martinez: “And it’s soft.”

Austin Butler (to Timothée): “It goes on the popcorn bucket?”

Timothée Chalamet: “Yes, it goes on your popcorn bucket, right?”

Timothée, blushing.

Timothée Chalamet: “The Willy Wonka one was just the hat backwards.”

But his character, Paul Atreides, has survived real sandworms, fighting for his family 20,000 years in the future. So, you know, all in perspective.

Timothée Chalamet: “It makes your skin crawl a little bit.”

Austin, on the other hand, may be scarred from this interview. For 21,000 years.

Austin Butler: “We don’t have microphones.”

“Dune: Part Two” is playing in theaters now, and participating AMC Theatres are selling the sandworm topper while supplies last. We’re sure they’re going to get gobbled up.

