If you’re looking for a Florida getaway beyond Miami, The Palm Beaches offer a little something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for waterfront dining, a quiet beach day, or a chance to learn about Florida’s incredible sea life, Steph Michaels has the scoop on some local favorites.

Steph Michaels: “I am no longer in Miami. I’m in The Palm Beaches, and I’m getting ready to meet up with our tour guide, Kitty, and she’s going to show us around. Let’s go.”

From waterfront restaurants to hidden beach gems, The Palm Beaches are full of places that make slowing down easy.

First stop? Jupiter’s Love Street, where the food is only matched by the view.

Steph Michaels: “Kitty, how are you?”

Kitty Lundan: “I am better that you are here now. I know you were hungry, so I ordered before.”

Kitty Lundan: Thank you. This looks amazing. This is beautiful. Tell me where we are.”

Kitty Lundan: “We are located at Charlie & Joe’s at Love Street. We’re at my favorite restaurant here in Jupiter Inlet. It’s called The Beacon, and of course the view is everything.”

Upstairs is Beacon’s “topside” restaurant.

The rooftop bar offers Italian cuisine and happy hour specials.

Steph Michaels: “Okay, now I know why you brought me here.”

Kitty Lundan: “Yeah, because topside at The Beacon gives you beautiful views and half-off drink specials.”

But The Palm Beaches aren’t just about great dining.

A short drive away, Juno Beach is one of the most important sea turtle nesting beaches in Florida. Plus…

Kitty Lundan: “It’s just a vibe here i can’t even capture. First of all, you see our backdrop-beautiful water, not crowded, free parking. It’s everything for the families.”

Just steps from the shoreline is the Loggerhead Marinelife Center, where injured sea turtles get a second chance.

Kitty Lundan: “Let me tell you something. If I was a sea turtle and I was injured, I would definitely want to come here. They focus on rescue, research, rehabilitation, and education.”

Because Florida’s coastline wildlife needs to be protected.

Steph Michaels: “Alright, we are here at our last stop at a rooftop pool with waterfront views.”

Kitty Lundan: “Of course we are in Jupiter at Harbourside Place. They have everything here from boating, staycation, luxury at your finest. We’re at the Wyndham Grand, of course it’s gonna be grand here.”

Harbourside Place combines shopping, dining, entertainment, boating, and waterfront accommodations, making it an easy place to end a day of exploring.

Kitty Lundan: “Well, I’m ready to get in that pool, girl, because it is hot out here.”

Steph Michaels: “Don’t threaten me with a good time.”

Both: “Let’s go! Let’s go!”

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