Edgar Allan Poe is famous for writing goth poems like, “The Raven” and short stories like, “The Mask of the Red Death.” But if you’ve ever wondered what his life was like before he became a literary god, your going to get the answer in a brand new Netflix movie starring Christian Bale “The Pale Blue Eye” hits Netflix this Friday, and audiences will meet a young Poe, who gets swept up in a murder mystery in his small town of West Point, New York.

Christian Bale and Harry Melling star in Netflix’s new murder mystery “The Pale Blue Eye.”

The gothic drama takes us back to Edgar Allan Poe’s early days as a West Point Cadet.

Harry Melling: “It was a wonderful opportunity to investigate who was the man before, you know, the Poe that we all think we know.”

Harry Melling plays Poe.

Melling as Poe: “I believe the dead haunt us because we love them too little.”

When several cadets are murdered, Bale’s character, detective Augustus Landor, asks the writer to help with his investigation.

Christian Bale: “It’s very much about looking at the absence of reason and more knowledge. People can turn to, um, quite unexpected sources of comfort and the fact that this is a Poe origin story.”

The two believe something sinister is linked to the deaths.

Sure, the tensions on screen were steaming hot, but the weather on set was quite cold.

Scott Cooper, director: “I think the only way to tell an Edgar Allan Poe origin story or a film that feels gothic in any sense is to shoot in these kind of unforgiving, um, inhospitable locations.”

Harry Melling: “You can kind of feel the cold within the frame. It’s just harsh, it’s blues, it’s whites. It’s, um, the breath is coming off our mouths, it really sort of feeds into the world.”

It’s quiet the mystery.

“The Pale Blue Eye” begins streaming on Netflix on Friday.

