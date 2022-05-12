When it comes to having a good time in Miami, you need three things: great company, great food, and tons of laughter. The one spot that has all three happens to be new in town, but it might look a little familiar.

We’re talking about The One On Sunset, so bring your besties, and the rest is taken care of.

Greece is the word at The One On Sunset.

Dimitris Harvalis, The One On Sunset: “We are a Greek American restaurant.”

The Coral Gables eatery is on Dixie Highway, where Swensen’s Ice Cream Parlor was a landmark.

Dimitri’s says he’s aiming to keep some of that Swensen’s vibe.

Dimitris Harvalis: “A big idea when we opened up was to continue what the legacy of Swensen’s was, which was burgers and ice cream, so we did keep the ice creams. We brought in 23 different flavors.”

Twnety-three flavors. Imagine all the unique milkshakes you can drink.

MC introducing the comics: “Without further ado, let’s bring up your comic. Clap it up for Cesar Gracia!”

The One even has a little something that’s not on the menu, but you can still enjoy.

Dimitris Harvalis: “We offer the Comedy Night on Thursday and Saturday, 9 to 11 [p.m.] It’s one show, one sitting, but multiple comedians.”

Anisa, guest: “My all-time favorite part was the comedy show. They were funny; it was great.”

Hey, laughter is the best medicine, even when you’re not sick.

The One on Sunset Restaurant

1586 South Dixie Highway

Coral Gables, FL 33146

786-332-2417

instagram.com/the.one.on.sunset.restaurant

